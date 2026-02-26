India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Chennai Hourly Weather Forecast

Heavyweights India lock horns with Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Check the hourly weather right here

India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Chennai Hourly Weather Forecast
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav takes a breather after getting hit by a delivery from South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Tournament favorites India meet Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Chennai's weather expected to remain clear throughout

  • Both teams have lost their first Super 8 match

India head into their crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai needing a strong response after a heavy 76-run loss to South Africa in their previous game, which dented their semifinal hopes and left their Net Run Rate under pressure.

India’s batting has looked inconsistent, and coach Sitanshu Kotak has hinted at possible lineup changes to strengthen the top order. Sanju Samson is likely to be added to the playing XI for the crucial clash.

Zimbabwe arrive with confidence after shock wins in this tournament, including an upset of Australia and a win over Sri Lanka, showcasing their seam attack and fearless approach. However, they've also lost their first Super 8 clash against West Indies by a huge margin of 107 runs.

India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Chennai

India vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is forecast to be dry and clear on match day, with no rain expected and warm conditions throughout play. Humidity may rise in the evening, but rain won’t interrupt the contest. Temperatures will remain around the low-30s °C, ideal for an uninterrupted T20 clash

6 p.m.: 29°C, 0% rain

7 p.m.: 28°C, 0% rain

8 p.m.: 29°C, 0% rain

9 p.m.: 28°C, 0% rain

10 p.m.: 28°C, 0% rain

11 p.m.: 27°C, 0% rai

India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?

As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.

But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.

India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

