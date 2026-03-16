Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday's BAN Vs PAK Match?

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI on Sunday to clinch the series 2–1. Tanzid Hasan’s maiden ODI century (107) helped Bangladesh post 290/5 before Taskin Ahmed picked up 4-49 to restrict Pakistan to 279, despite a fighting 106 from Salman Ali Agha

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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterdays BAN Vs PAK Match?
Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI on Sunday. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in the third ODI on Sunday, bowling them out for 279 despite Salman Ali Agha’s 106 off 98 balls while chasing 291

  • The win sealed the series 2–1 for Bangladesh

  • Tanzid Hasan’s 107 set up 290/5, while Taskin Ahmed (4-49) led the bowling effort

Salman Ali Agha’s century wasn't enough as Bangladesh beat new-look Pakistan by 11 runs in the third and final one-day international to win the series 2-1 on Sunday.

Agha hit 106 off 98 balls, but his dismissal in the 48th over saw Pakistan eventually getting bowled out for 279 with skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi stumped off the final ball of the doomed chase.

Opening batter Tanzid Hasan’s (107) first ODI hundred had earlier propelled Bangladesh to 290-5 after Afridi won the toss and elected to field on the same bouncy wicket where Pakistan was bowled out for 114 in the first game which Bangladesh won by eight wickets.

Bangladesh lost the second ODI by 128 runs under the DLS Method when it was also dismissed for 114.

“Definitely (it) was an excellent match,” Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. “It was an excellent wicket and if we got 300 it would be better, but we are playing well, especially the way Tanzid batted.”

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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday's BAN Vs PAK Match?
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Agha Revives Pakistan Chase

A revamped Pakistan, which awarded six ODI debuts in the series, struggled to cope with the pace of Taskin Ahmed (4-49) and Nahid Rana (2-62), and slipped to 17-3 after the first three overs of its chase.

Taskin had Sahibzada Farhan caught behind off a nippy short ball before rattling the off stump of Mohammad Rizwan (4). Rana continued to impress with his pace in the series when opener Maaz Sadaqat (6) lobbed an easy catch behind after a mistimed pull shot.

Ghazi Ghori (29) and Abdul Samad (34), two of the six Pakistan debutants in the series, revived the chase with a 50-run stand before Pakistan lost both of them to Bangladesh pace and slipped to 82-5 in the 18th over.

But Agha brought Pakistan back into the hunt with a 79-run stand with Saad Masood (38) and added 52 runs with Afridi for the eighth wicket. Agha completed his third ODI hundred off 89 balls with nine fours and four sixes, before Taskin deceived the batter with a slower ball and Agha was caught at deep mid-wicket.

With 28 needed off the final two overs, Afridi smacked Mustafizur Rahman (3-54) for two big sixes in the penultimate over and reduced the target to 14 off the final six balls. Rishad Hossain stayed calm and had Afridi stumped to complete a memorable series win for Bangladesh.

Tanzid Stars For Bangladesh

The opening pair of Tanzid and Saif Hassan (36) provided Bangladesh with a solid start of 105 runs on a worn wicket. Tanzid used his feet well against the spinners and also handled the fast bowlers competently. Haris Rauf was wayward in his opening spell and Afridi couldn’t get enough movement with the new ball.

But Afridi got the breakthrough in his second spell when he clean bowled Saif in the 19th over. Tanzid continued to bat confidently and raised his hundred off 98 balls with seven sixes and six fours.

Tanzid was caught by Afridi at covers off Abrar Ahmed (1-49) in the 37th over. Rauf pulled back his length and removed Litton Das (41) and Rishad in quick succession and finished with 3-52 but Towhid Hridoy lifted Bangladesh to a fighting total in the last 10 overs with an unbeaten 48 off 44 balls.

“We gave chances to youngsters and fought till the last ball,” Afridi said. “Agha always likes to play the spinners and fast bowlers. He has played good innings for a long time. The youngsters came for the first time. Really proud of the way they played and we will support them.”

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