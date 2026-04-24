BAN Vs NZ, 3rd ODI Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Match – Check Result

Bangladesh posted a decent score of 265 on the board on a track that assisted the spinners against New Zealand, who had earlier won the toss and decided to bowl first in Chattogram

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bangladesh cricket team posing with the trophy. Photo: X/BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ were defeated by BAN in the third and final ODI match

  • The series was deadlocked at 1-1 before the 3rd ODI

  • Liton and Shanto hit crucial knocks as Bangladesh posted 265-8

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mustafizur Rahman’s five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 55 runs and clinch their ODI series on Thursday.

The 2-1 victory marked Bangladesh’s third straight in ODIs following wins against the West Indies and Pakistan.

Shanto retired on 50 due to cramps in the second ODI on Monday and followed with 105 in 34-degree sticky heat, leading Bangladesh to a competitive 265-8.

He and Liton Das, both former captains, rescued Bangladesh from 32-3 with a 160-run partnership in the testing conditions. Liton struck 76, his first ODI fifty since October 2023.

New Zealand was dismissed for 210 in 44.5 overs and recalled fast bowler Mustafizur claimed 5-43, his first five-wicket haul since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Opener Nick Kelly scored a slow 59 and Dean Foxcroft hit a career-best 75 off 72 balls, slogging seven sixes without pressure when the result was inevitable.

“We knew a big partnership would bring us back to the contest after we slumped to 9-2,” Shanto said. “Liton played beautifully, he held one end and took the pressure off me. Once we put up 250 plus we knew it would be difficult for them to chase in this conditions.”

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New Zealand made Bangladesh bat first and the decision paid off immediately when fast bowler Will O’Rourke removed the openers and Soumya Sarkar to have 3-16 off five overs. But when O’Rourke bowled again, Shanto was on 89 and Liton on 56.

Left-arm medium-pacer Muhammad Abbas also wasn’t bowled out, as he tied down five overs with 0-16.

Meanwhile, Shanto and Liton resisted slow and steady, rotating the strike and running well. They put 50 together by the 20th over and 100 by the 30th.

Liton, wearing a towel around his neck to soak the sweat, was out for 76 off 91 balls backing away from leg stump and watching left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox knock it over.

Shanto was more calculating to reach his fourth ODI century and first in two years off 114 balls with a single off Lennox. Soon after, Lennox claimed Shanto for 105, caught on the boundary to a running catch by Nathan Smith.

“I am really excited to get a hundred finally,” Shanto said. “I got my last hundred in this venue in 2024.”

New Zealand’s chase struggled to get out of second gear.

Mustafizur and Nahid Rana, who took 2-37 following 5-32 on Monday, ripped out the New Zealand top order. Kelly kept going for his second consecutive fifty in his fifth ODI without support.

“We kept losing wickets in the first 20-25 overs,” New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said. “We were happy with the target to achieve but lack of partnerships made it difficult.”

Mustafizur took three wickets in 17 balls for his sixth five-wicket haul, leaving New Zealand 160-9 when Foxcroft had a lash to delay Bangladesh’s party.

The teams begin a Twenty20 series on Monday.

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