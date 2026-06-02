France At FIFA World Cup 2026: Rayan Cherki Brings Flair And Versatility To Les Bleus Attack

One of Cherki’s assists saw him dribble across the penalty area with his right foot before playing a blind pass — where a player does not look in the direction of where he is passing — with his left foot to Marc Guéhi. Afterward, City coach Pep Guardiola — who coached all-time great Lionel Messi at Barcelona — spoke of his disbelief at the creativity shown because he had not even seen that pass as an option.