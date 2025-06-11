Manchester City Transfers: Premier League Giants Sign Rayan Cherki From Lyon

Manchester City have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki before the first of this summer's transfer deadlines.
City, who are preparing to feature in the revamped Club World Cup, confirmed that Cherki has signed a five-year deal for a reported £34million transfer fee.
The 21-year-old becomes Pep Guardiola's second signing of the current window, following Rayan Ait-Nouri through the doors at the Etihad Stadium.
Cherki will add another exciting attacking option for the Citizens, having starred for Lyon last season.
The France international registered 32 goal involvements (12 goals, 20 assists) in 44 appearances across all competitions.
In Ligue 1 last season, only Junya Ito (83) created more chances than Cherki (75), with his addition likely to fill the void left by Kevin De Bruyne.
"This is a dream for me," Cherki said. "Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to take the next step in my career here is something special.
"I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.
"Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.
"I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future.
"I can't wait to show City fans what I can do."
Cherki could make his City debut next Wednesday when they kickstart their Club World Cup campaign against Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field.