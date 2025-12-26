Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's rom-com had a strong start amid Dhurandhar wave.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 1
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri crosses Rs 7 crore mark on Day 1 Photo: X
  • Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in theatres on December 25.

  • Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film earned over Rs 7 crore on its first day.

  • The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film arrived in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the rom-com opened to mixed reviews but had a strong start amid the Dhurandhar wave. It crossed the Rs 7 crore mark on the day of release.

Tu Meri Main Tera...Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kartik-Ananya's Film Is Likely To Earn Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Kartik-Ananya starrer debuted with Rs 7.25 crore, which is a good start for the film amidst the Dhurandhar storm. The film is now on the list of Kartik's top 5 highest openings at the box office.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to beat the opening day collection of Kartik's Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), which scored Rs 8.25 crore on Day 1. However, it has surpassed Chandu Champion's Day 1 collection, which scored Rs 4.75 crore.

Kartik recorded the highest opening for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), which opened at Rs 36.60 crore and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which collected Rs 14.11 crore on Day 1.

Tu Meri Main Tera had an overall 34.56% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows recorded 18.18% occupancy, and increased to 38.48% during the afternoon shows. Evening and night shows witnessed footfall of 41.36% and 40.23%, respectively.

If the word of mouth is positive, the film has a chance to perform better in the coming days due to the extended holiday till January 1.

The rom-com also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania in significant roles.

