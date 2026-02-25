O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 60 Crore

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Update: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo arrived in cinemas on February 13. After a Rs 8.5 crore opening, the collection rose to Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2, and then dropped to Rs 9 crore on Day 3. Since then, Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic thriller has seen a dip in its earnings. Its first week box office collection stood at Rs 47.1 crore, according to Sacnilk.