O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 60 Crore

O' Romeo has remained steady on Day 12.
It will cross the Rs 60 crore mark today.
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film opened to mixed reviews.
O' Romeo Box Office Collection Update: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo arrived in cinemas on February 13. After a Rs 8.5 crore opening, the collection rose to Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2, and then dropped to Rs 9 crore on Day 3. Since then, Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic thriller has seen a dip in its earnings. Its first week box office collection stood at Rs 47.1 crore, according to Sacnilk.
O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12
On the second Friday (Day 8), the movie earned Rs 2.15 crore, followed by Rs 3.4 crore on Day 9. The collection slightly increased to Rs 3.15 crore on Day 10. On the second Monday (Day 11), the collection dropped by 49.21%, earning Rs 1.6 crore and remained steady on Day 12, raking in an estimated Rs 1.65 crore.
It had an overall 12.12% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with the highest occupancy during the night shows at 18.05%. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy at 7.34%. Afternoon and evening shows witnessed footfall of 11.95% and 11.12%, respectively.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance.
Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others, in significant roles.
It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Apart from directing, Bhardwaj has also composed the music.