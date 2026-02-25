O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 60 Crore

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's film has remained steady.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
O’ Romeo box office collection day 12
O’ Romeo inches closer to Rs 60 crore Photo: YouTube
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O' Romeo has remained steady on Day 12.

  • It will cross the Rs 60 crore mark today.

  • Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film opened to mixed reviews.

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Update: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O' Romeo arrived in cinemas on February 13. After a Rs 8.5 crore opening, the collection rose to Rs 12.65 crore on Day 2, and then dropped to Rs 9 crore on Day 3. Since then, Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic thriller has seen a dip in its earnings. Its first week box office collection stood at Rs 47.1 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Vishal Bhardwaj's note on O' Romeo - Instagram
O' Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj Is 'Deeply Proud' Of His Film, Realises The Capacity He Holds For Love And Violence

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 12

On the second Friday (Day 8), the movie earned Rs 2.15 crore, followed by Rs 3.4 crore on Day 9. The collection slightly increased to Rs 3.15 crore on Day 10. On the second Monday (Day 11), the collection dropped by 49.21%, earning Rs 1.6 crore and remained steady on Day 12, raking in an estimated Rs 1.65 crore.

The total box office collection of O' Romeo stands at Rs 59.05 crore in 12 days.

It had an overall 12.12% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with the highest occupancy during the night shows at 18.05%. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy at 7.34%. Afternoon and evening shows witnessed footfall of 11.95% and 11.12%, respectively.

O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 10 & 11 - IMDb
O’ Romeo Box Office Collection Day 10 & 11: Shahid Kapoor Film Crosses ₹83 Crore Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O' Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance. 

Apart from Shahid and Triptii, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani, among others, in significant roles.

It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Apart from directing, Bhardwaj has also composed the music.

