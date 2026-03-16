Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History With Best Cinematography Win

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Oscars history after winning Best Cinematography for Sinners. The filmmaker became the first woman and the first woman of colour to win the category, marking a landmark moment for representation in the traditionally male-dominated field.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Autumn Durald Arkapaw Became The First Woman To Win An Oscar For Cinematography Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw wins Best Cinematography for Sinners at Oscars 2026.

  • First woman and woman of colour to win cinematography Oscar.

  • Sinners enters Academy Awards with record 16 nominations.

The Autumn Durald Arkapaw Oscar 2026 win became one of the most historic moments at the Academy Awards this year after the cinematographer took home the Best Cinematography award for Sinners. With this victory, Arkapaw became the first woman and the first woman of colour to win the category in the history of the Academy Awards.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes Oscars history with Sinners

Her achievement marks a major breakthrough in a field that has long been dominated by male cinematographers. Arkapaw, who is of Filipino and African American Creole descent, has been widely recognised for her visual storytelling and technical innovation in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

Before her win, only three women had ever been nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars. Those nominees included Rachel Morrison for Mudbound in 2018, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog in 2021 and Mandy Walker for Elvis in 2022. Arkapaw’s victory therefore represents a significant milestone for gender and cultural representation in the cinematography field.

Ryan Coogler Wins First Oscar - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Technical innovation behind Sinners

Arkapaw’s cinematography for Sinners received widespread praise from critics and industry professionals for its striking visual style and ambitious technical execution. For the film, she also achieved another milestone by becoming the first female cinematographer to shoot a feature using IMAX 65mm and Ultra Panavision formats.

Related Content
Cassandra Kulukundis accepts the award for casting for One Battle After Another - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Wins Inaugural Casting Award For One Battle After Another
Sean Penn in One Battle After Another Still - IMDB
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another
Oscars Category Fraud - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Related Content

Her work was credited with shaping the film’s visual identity, combining large-format cinematography with atmospheric storytelling. The project also marked her second collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, following their earlier work together on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Strong Oscars presence for Sinners

Sinners emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the awards season. The movie entered the Oscars 2026 with a record-breaking 16 nominations across several major categories.

Among the nominations received by the film were Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and supporting acting nominations for Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo. The film was also recognised in technical categories including Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects and Original Score, along with a nomination for Best Original Song for I Lied to You.

Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race

BY Debanjan Dhar

The historic Best Cinematography win by Autumn Durald Arkapaw was announced during the 98th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  2. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  3. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  4. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  5. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. The Myth Of A War Correspondent and The Corporatisation Of War

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz