Oscars 2026: Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History With Best Cinematography Win

Summary of this article
Autumn Durald Arkapaw wins Best Cinematography for Sinners at Oscars 2026.
First woman and woman of colour to win cinematography Oscar.
Sinners enters Academy Awards with record 16 nominations.
The Autumn Durald Arkapaw Oscar 2026 win became one of the most historic moments at the Academy Awards this year after the cinematographer took home the Best Cinematography award for Sinners. With this victory, Arkapaw became the first woman and the first woman of colour to win the category in the history of the Academy Awards.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw makes Oscars history with Sinners
Her achievement marks a major breakthrough in a field that has long been dominated by male cinematographers. Arkapaw, who is of Filipino and African American Creole descent, has been widely recognised for her visual storytelling and technical innovation in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.
Before her win, only three women had ever been nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars. Those nominees included Rachel Morrison for Mudbound in 2018, Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog in 2021 and Mandy Walker for Elvis in 2022. Arkapaw’s victory therefore represents a significant milestone for gender and cultural representation in the cinematography field.
Technical innovation behind Sinners
Arkapaw’s cinematography for Sinners received widespread praise from critics and industry professionals for its striking visual style and ambitious technical execution. For the film, she also achieved another milestone by becoming the first female cinematographer to shoot a feature using IMAX 65mm and Ultra Panavision formats.
Her work was credited with shaping the film’s visual identity, combining large-format cinematography with atmospheric storytelling. The project also marked her second collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, following their earlier work together on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Strong Oscars presence for Sinners
Sinners emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the awards season. The movie entered the Oscars 2026 with a record-breaking 16 nominations across several major categories.
Among the nominations received by the film were Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and supporting acting nominations for Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo. The film was also recognised in technical categories including Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects and Original Score, along with a nomination for Best Original Song for I Lied to You.
The historic Best Cinematography win by Autumn Durald Arkapaw was announced during the 98th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.