Floyd Norman, Disney's First Black Animator, To Get Honorary Oscar At 2026 Governor Awards

After exiting Disney to set out on his own, he would help create some of the more memorable animated TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s, including The Smurfs, Heathcliff, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Godzilla. He'd eventually return to Disney in various roles, scoring writing credits for the 1998 animated hit Mulan, serving as an additional storyboard artist on Toy Story 2, and earning an art department credit for another Pixar smash hit, Monsters Inc. As a pioneer in animation, Norman has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2002 Annie Awards, inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2021, and named a Disney Legend in 2007, among other honors.