Judge Halts Paramount And Warner Bros Merger

In a statement Monday, a Paramount spokesperson emphasised the company is “confident the evidence will demonstrate that the State AGs’ antitrust arguments are without merit as their alleged markets and claims of anticompetitive effects are without any basis in modern market realities.” Paramount has singled out the success of new entrants — A24, Amazon MGM and others — to defend its pursuit, insisting that the theatrical market is more competitive and dynamic than the state case makes it appear. Combining Paramount and Warner Bros is poised to end a century of terrific rivalry between two of Hollywood's biggest hitmakers. Between them, they own legendary franchises like Harry Potter, Batman, Mission: Impossible, and Top Gun, as well as TV channels CNN, MTV and Nickelodeon.