Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller & Other Celebs Warn Of Job Losses Amid Warner Bros-Paramount Merger

Summary of this article
Warner Bros- Paramount's merger, worth USD 110 billion, faces strong industry backlash.
Over 4,194 signatories warn of fewer jobs and reduced creative opportunities.
Mark Ruffalo and Ben Stiller highlight risks to storytelling and industry diversity.
The Warner Bros- Paramount merger has moved a step closer to completion after shareholders approved the USD 110 billion deal, but this development has triggered widespread concern across the entertainment industry. Several prominent voices have warned that such consolidation could reshape Hollywood in ways that limit opportunities for creators and workers alike.
The deal, often described as a hostile takeover, will bring together major media assets including CNN, CBS, HBO and Nickelodeon. Paramount has agreed to pay USD 31 per share for Warner Bros Discovery, valuing it at USD 81 billion, while the total transaction value reaches approximately USD 110 billion when debt is included.
Hollywood reacts to Warner Bros Paramount merger concerns
Opposition to the Warner Bros- Paramount merger has been significant. An open letter criticising the deal has already gathered 4,194 signatories, including more than 75 Oscar winners and nominees. It was warned in the letter that the merger could result in fewer opportunities for creators, fewer jobs across the production ecosystem, higher costs and less choice for audiences worldwide.
Mark Ruffalo has been one of the most vocal critics. In a social media post, he highlighted that HBO had supported projects like I Know This Much Is True, which may not have been made in a more consolidated landscape. He further expressed concern about the concentration of power in the hands of a few decision-makers and the potential consequences for storytelling and public discourse.
Ben Stiller also shared his concerns, stating that original ideas and non-franchise content are already difficult to produce. It was suggested by him that reducing the number of buyers would further restrict opportunities for diverse voices and fresh perspectives.
Wider industry and political response to merger
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani added a political dimension to the debate, warning that thousands of jobs could be at risk in the city. It was pointed out by him that reduced competition could lead to rising streaming costs and increased control over what audiences watch and hear.
Zachary Levi responded to Mamdani’s remarks, questioning why similar objections were not raised during earlier discussions involving Netflix. Ruffalo later supported the mayor’s stance, calling the merger harmful for consumers, artists and the wider film industry, while urging state authorities to intervene.
Despite receiving shareholder approval, the Warner Bros- Paramount merger continues to face regulatory scrutiny in both the United States and Europe. Legal challenges, including possible action from state attorneys general, may still impact its future, keeping the debate around media consolidation firmly in focus.