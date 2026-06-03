NY Senate Urges Governor to Proclaim India Independence Day 2026

State Senator Jeremy Cooney sponsored the resolution calling for August 15, 2026, to be officially recognised as India Independence Day in New York.
The Consulate General of India in New York welcomed the Senate's action, noting it reflects the close bonds of friendship and shared democratic values between India and the US.
Lawmakers including Joseph Addabbo Jr. and John Liu lauded India's civilisational heritage and Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of peace and self-determination.
The New York State Senate has adopted a resolution urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to officially proclaim Aug. 15, 2026, as India Independence Day across the state.
State Sen. Jeremy Cooney sponsored the measure, which highlights the legislative custom of recognising cultural milestones important to New York citizens. The Consulate General of India in New York immediately welcomed the Senate's action, thanked Cooney for sponsoring the resolution, and expressed appreciation to lawmakers for their "warm recognition of India's rich heritage and the invaluable contributions of the Indian American community to New York," according to PTI.
“India's independence is enormously important to people around the world; it marks the end of a 90-year struggle to achieve stronger civil, political, and economic rights along with self-determination,” the resolution read, according to PTI.
Lawmakers used the legislative session to commend the growing integration of Indian Americans. The resolution sets the stage for formal recognition while prompting widespread discussion on India's global influence.
Praising Democratic Heritage
During the debate, state senators hailed India's civilisational heritage, democratic traditions and Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of peace. Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. recalled Gandhi's teaching that the future depends on what one does in the present, a message he said continues to inspire Indian Americans and future generations.
Sen. John Liu said India has been around for thousands of years. “It has been a civilisation. It has been a country. It has been a model of democracy for actually a lot longer than our country,” he told PTI.
Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky echoed these sentiments, calling for the continued "tradition of friendship" between the two nations, saying commonalities outweighed differences.
The Consulate General of India said the move carries symbolic weight. The resolution “reflects the close bonds of friendship, democracy and shared values between India and the United States,” a mission spokesperson said.
“From India’s heritage to New York’s heart: celebrating bonds of democracy and community,” the Consulate added in a social media post.
Indian American Community Contributions
Sen. Cooney said that Indians around the world make lasting impacts, saying the resolution offers an opportunity to celebrate shared history and culture. Other lawmakers praised the local integration of the diaspora across the state.
The Indian American community is “woven into the fabric of our everyday life” in his district, Sen. Jeremy Zellner said.
“They are our neighbours raising families here, working in critical professions, and helping shape the character of our region,” Zellner said.
Sen. Steven Rhoads expressed pride in representing a district enriched by a dynamic and growing Indian population whose culture, traditions, entrepreneurship, and community spirit strengthen local neighbourhoods.
Saying that there are large Indian American communities throughout New York State, Sen. Jack Martins told Press Trust of India they have become integral to “our communities, not only participating as business owners and civic leaders, but also academically excelling in our schools. They truly are the path to the future."