City On Edge: Hong Kong's Protest For Democracy In Pictures

Hong Kong's streets have witnessed an intense battle for years - a profound conflict over democracy, autonomy, and safeguarding civil liberties. These photos bear witness to the courage and creativity of the protesters, who have employed innovative tactics and powerful imagery to capture the world's attention. The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have roots that stretch back to the 2014 Umbrella Movement, when tens of thousands of citizens occupied major roads and intersections, demanding genuine universal suffrage and democratic reforms. Their umbrellas, used as shields against police pepper spray, became a powerful symbol of peaceful resistance. In 2019, a proposed extradition law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China ignited a firestorm of dissent. What began as a series of protests against the controversial bill soon evolved into a broader movement, with Hong Kongers taking to the streets in unprecedented numbers, their voices echoing a collective cry for freedom and autonomy.