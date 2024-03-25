City On Edge: Hong Kong's Protest For Democracy In Pictures

A pro-democracy protester holds umbrella in the air outside of Hong Kong Government Complex as they mark one month since police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them on October 28, 2014 in Hong Kong.
Umbrellas are opened as tens of thousands come to the main protest site one month after the Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters October 28, 2014 in Hong Kong.
Police hold down a protester in Yuen Long during a rally against parallel-goods trading on March 1, 2015 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.
Pro-democracy protesters march on a street as they take part in a demonstration on December 8, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Protesters use bricks to barricade near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Tsim Sha Tsui district on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Pro-democracy protesters are arrested by police during a clash at a demonstration in Wan Chai district on October 6, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
A pro-democracy protester throws a tear gas cannister back at police during clashes outside the Central Government Offices on October 01, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Riot police charge in a train at the Tung Chung MTR station after protesters block the transport routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on September 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
A protester uses a tennis racquet to hit back tear gas canisters during clashes with police after an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan district on August 25, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Protesters hold placards as they take part in a rally against the extradition bill ahead of 2019 G20 Osaka summit at Edinburgh Place in Central district on June 26, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Protesters demonstrate against the now-suspended extradition bill on June 16, 2019 in Hong Kong.
Protesters hold banners and shout slogans as they march on a street on June 16, 2019 in Hong Kong China.
A protester makes a gesture during a protest on June 12, 2019 in Hong Kong China.
Protesters hold up blank paper as they take part in a rally in a shopping mall on July 21, 2020 in Hong Kong, China.
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters gather in St Peter's Square on October 23, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom.