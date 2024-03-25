International

City On Edge: Hong Kong's Protest For Democracy In Pictures

Hong Kong's streets have witnessed an intense battle for years - a profound conflict over democracy, autonomy, and safeguarding civil liberties. These photos bear witness to the courage and creativity of the protesters, who have employed innovative tactics and powerful imagery to capture the world's attention. The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have roots that stretch back to the 2014 Umbrella Movement, when tens of thousands of citizens occupied major roads and intersections, demanding genuine universal suffrage and democratic reforms. Their umbrellas, used as shields against police pepper spray, became a powerful symbol of peaceful resistance. In 2019, a proposed extradition law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be transferred to mainland China ignited a firestorm of dissent. What began as a series of protests against the controversial bill soon evolved into a broader movement, with Hong Kongers taking to the streets in unprecedented numbers, their voices echoing a collective cry for freedom and autonomy.

Photo Webdesk
25 March 2024
Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A pro-democracy protester holds umbrella in the air outside of Hong Kong Government Complex as they mark one month since police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them on October 28, 2014 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Umbrellas are opened as tens of thousands come to the main protest site one month after the Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters October 28, 2014 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images
Police hold down a protester in Yuen Long during a rally against parallel-goods trading on March 1, 2015 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Pro-democracy protesters march on a street as they take part in a demonstration on December 8, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
Protesters use bricks to barricade near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Tsim Sha Tsui district on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Pro-democracy protesters are arrested by police during a clash at a demonstration in Wan Chai district on October 6, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A pro-democracy protester throws a tear gas cannister back at police during clashes outside the Central Government Offices on October 01, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Riot police charge in a train at the Tung Chung MTR station after protesters block the transport routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on September 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A protester uses a tennis racquet to hit back tear gas canisters during clashes with police after an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan district on August 25, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters hold placards as they take part in a rally against the extradition bill ahead of 2019 G20 Osaka summit at Edinburgh Place in Central district on June 26, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate against the now-suspended extradition bill on June 16, 2019 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters hold banners and shout slogans as they march on a street on June 16, 2019 in Hong Kong China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A protester makes a gesture during a protest on June 12, 2019 in Hong Kong China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters hold up blank paper as they take part in a rally in a shopping mall on July 21, 2020 in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong protests | Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters gather in St Peter's Square on October 23, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

