Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Could Decide Fate Of US Tariffs On India

1. US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday could decide whether India faces steeper US tariffs on imports, including Russian oil.

2. Washington recently imposed a 50% tariff rate on India, risking up to 1% of GDP; PM Modi responded with tax cuts and a call for self-reliance in his Independence Day address.

3. Despite trade tensions, US-India defence cooperation continues, with a US delegation visiting New Delhi this month and joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas planned in Alaska.