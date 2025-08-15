Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Could Decide Fate Of US Tariffs On India

1. US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday could decide whether India faces steeper US tariffs on imports, including Russian oil.
2. Washington recently imposed a 50% tariff rate on India, risking up to 1% of GDP; PM Modi responded with tax cuts and a call for self-reliance in his Independence Day address.
3. Despite trade tensions, US-India defence cooperation continues, with a US delegation visiting New Delhi this month and joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas planned in Alaska.
US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, in a high-stakes summit closely watched not just in Washington and Moscow, but also in New Delhi. The outcome could determine whether India faces harsher US tariffs on key imports, including Russian oil.
The talks come just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, pledged sweeping policy reforms, announced tax cuts, and urged citizens to produce high-quality goods domestically in a push for self-reliance amid growing global protectionism.
In recent weeks, the US has slapped a 50% tariff rate on India—significantly higher than on regional peers—putting exports and up to 1% of India’s GDP at risk, according to analysts. Trump claimed on Thursday that India’s reduced intake of Russian oil, driven by current tariffs, had “probably” prompted Moscow to engage in negotiations, signalling Washington’s readiness to keep economic pressure on New Delhi as part of its strategy toward Russia.
Any escalation could hit India’s labour-intensive export sectors hard. Yet, despite the tariff tensions, India’s defence ties with the US remain intact. Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed a US Defence Policy Team will visit New Delhi this month, with the 21st edition of joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas set for later this month in Alaska.
Indian officials are watching the Anchorage summit closely. A breakthrough could ease US trade pressure, while a collapse in talks may see tariffs rise further. Trump heads into the meeting visibly frustrated by Russia’s reluctance to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and angered by recent missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Whether the tough, impatient version of Trump appears—or the one known for courting Putin in the past—could shape not just global geopolitics, but India’s economic future.