India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

Buddhist sites located in the Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar present a vital scope for the development of religious tourism in the country. An agreement to enhance cultural cooperation was signed during a bilateral meeting between India's Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the UK's Secretary of State for Culture, Lisa Nandy. India's proactive approach has further strengthened its Buddhist tourism strategy, which holds immense economic potential for the country's tourism sector. India is already developing pilgrimage routes to sites associated with the life of the Buddha, from Lumbini and Bodh Gaya to Sarnath and Kushinagar through the Buddhist Circuit Project. By reestablishing its Buddhist heritage, India can compete with China both culturally and economically. India can attract millions of pilgrims from around the world, especially from Asia, by establishing itself as the spiritual homeland of Buddhism. Through this comprehensive cultural strategy, India has further strengthened its claim in the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, Quad diplomacy, and regional culture.