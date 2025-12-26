The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Lin Jian emphasised that China 'views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective,' adding that the boundary question 'is a matter between China and India' and that Beijing objects to 'any country passing judgment about this issue.' Crucially, this is not merely China's position. India has consistently maintained the same stance. When US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and China earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India's position: 'Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues.' External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has repeatedly ruled out third-party involvement, stating that the dispute 'is a matter for the two countries to address independently.' This convergence between New Delhi and Beijing on the principle of bilateral sovereignty constitutes precisely the kind of assertion that undergirds the emerging architecture of multipolarity.