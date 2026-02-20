Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

Since the Covid pandemic that brought the world to a halt and disrupted supply chains, most of which originated in China, the US has focused on building resilient supply lines that can by pass or at least work around China’s dominance. “Reduce coercive dependencies,’’ was emphasised by both Gor and US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg while speaking at the event which marked India joining the Pax Silica initiative. “We view India as a partner to help de-risk and diversify those supply chains,” Helberg said in an interview with CNBC, ahead of his visit to India.