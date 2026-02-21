New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

This non-binding declaration, endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations including major powers like the United States, United Kingdom, China, France, Russia, Canada, and the European Union

First Ever AI Treaty
The treaty marks a significant step in global AI regulation. Photo: X
  • The declaration, adopted at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, has been signed by 88 nations and organizations, promoting "AI for All" under India's vision of equitable benefits.

  • It emphasizes democratizing AI infrastructure, driving economic growth and social good, building secure and trustworthy AI systems.

  • Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (welfare and happiness for all), the non-binding agreement marks a broad-based consensus on leveraging AI for societal upliftment.

the AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded in New Delhi with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact on February 21, 2026. The declaration has garnered endorsements from 88 countries and international organizations, including heavyweight players such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, France, Russia, and the European Union.

The summit, held over February 18-19, brought together world leaders, policymakers, industry executives, and experts to discuss AI's transformative potential and challenges. India's Ministry of External Affairs described the outcome as a "significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence," highlighting a shared commitment to leveraging AI for economic growth, social good, and equitable benefits worldwide.

At its core, the declaration is guided by the ancient Indian principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya"—welfare and happiness for all—underscoring that AI's promise must be realized through inclusive, multistakeholder approaches that respect national sovereignty while removing barriers to access.

Unlike more prescriptive agreements, the declaration is non-binding but signals strong political will for collaboration. It promotes initiatives like the voluntary Global AI Impact Commons to facilitate practical adoption of inclusive AI solutions.

India's Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the widespread support, noting participation from nearly all attending nations, including major AI powers. The broad backing—including from geopolitical rivals like the US and China—reflects growing recognition that AI's benefits and risks transcend borders, requiring coordinated yet flexible global responses.

Experts view the New Delhi Declaration as a bridge between innovation-driven approaches (led by the US and China) and inclusive, human-centric frameworks emphasized by emerging economies. It is expected to influence future forums, bilateral deals, and efforts to address AI governance gaps.

As AI continues to reshape economies and societies, the New Delhi Declaration stands as a timely call for unity, ensuring the technology serves humanity as a whole rather than deepening divides. With its adoption just announced, attention now turns to how signatories will translate these shared aspirations into concrete actions in the months and years ahead.vv

