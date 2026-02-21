The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

Galgotias University episode is symptomatic of a deeper institutional anxiety shaped by ranking metrics, global collaborations, funding dependencies, and the persistent threat of relevance-driven marginalisation. Sara Ahmed

S
Swarupa Deb
Updated on:
Updated on:
AI Summit
AI Summit
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At its most disturbing, the Galgotias controversy settled on a woman’s body and her competence

  • The university issued  statements, ultimately apologising and stating their representative, a woman professor, was “ill-informed” and “not authorised to speak.”

  • In the context of the Summit, where AI raises profound questions about bias, power and structural inequality, we failed to interrogate these dynamics

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 could have been an opportunity. When Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a scientific fiction, but has sped into our everyday lives, the Summit was conceptualised to deliberate on its ethical governance and inclusive deployment. It aimed to position India as the first Global South host and co-shaper of global AI frameworks.

Yet the moment unfolded into a spectacle.

Galgotias University stirred a controversy by misrepresenting an AI-equipped robot as its in-house innovation during the summit. The ensuing fiasco led the organisers to ask the university stall to vacate its pavilion. The university issued multiple statements, ultimately apologising and stating their representative, a woman professor, was “ill-informed” and “not authorised to speak.”

Following this, the conversation quickly drifted away from AI innovation onto the media’s frenzied enthusiasm to cover the scandal, exploding sensational headlines, and unchecked social media opinions - collectively trivialising the Summit in public discourse and turning it into a theatre of accusations.

Related Content
Related Content

The gendered anatomy of public trials

At its most disturbing, the controversy settled on a woman’s body and her competence. Her credibility and legitimacy were dissected in public, and the tone of such scrutiny was moralistic, personal, and deeply insinuating. It reverberated the tired trope that women are either ornamental, ill-informed or undeserving of their platforms. The scrutiny pivoted to her personal character, where her presence, legitimacy, and worthiness were judged. The entire imagination - fixated on whether the woman deserved her platform!

This is not a singular instance. Feminist scholarship has long observed that women in public authority are often treated as embodiments of institutional virtue or failure. Their presence is scrutinised, missteps generalised, and their authority is assumed to be provisional. Especially in moments of crisis, trials of women have always been a symbolic act of restoring order, an easier narrative than confronting structural fragility. This has always been a ritual of gendered accountability, where facts are misplaced by reputation dissection.

In the specific context of the Summit, where AI raises profound questions about bias, power and structural inequality, we failed to interrogate these dynamics and instead enacted them. We gendered the struggle over technological power.

This gendered scrutiny, however, performed a convenient function. It narrowed systemic critique into individual culpability. It displaced attention away from deeper questions like: What does ‘AI readiness’ actually mean? Who defines it? What asymmetries of capital, data and regulatory power shape India's entry into the AI economy? And whose interests ultimately govern the terms on which we participate in this technological future?

And this leads to the actual uncomfortable question that emerged from the entire fiasco: the anxious performance of ‘AI readiness’ by Global South tech research and development.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman speaks at the AI Summit in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo) - null
AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

BY Ainnie Arif

The Burden of Performing AI Readiness

Across South Asia, artificial intelligence has come to function not merely as a site of innovation but as a signifier of techno-modernism. To be aligned with AI is to signal relevance and participation in global knowledge production. For Global South universities/research institutions, this alignment carries a disproportionate weight.

They are already operating within stratified transnational knowledge hierarchies. Here, research capital, citation power, technological infrastructure and agenda-setting authority remain heavily concentrated in the Global North. Moreover, the imperative to appear ‘AI-ready’ frequently outpaces the prolonged, materially demanding work of cultivating research ecosystems. Together, these conditions produce structural precarity by compelling Global South universities/research institutions to demonstrate innovation within technological futures structured and governed by systems they do not control.

In such cases, international conferences, memoranda of understanding, innovation announcements and high-profile summits function as aspirational futurity that signal proximity to techno-modernity. They reassure funders, regulators and ranking bodies that the institution is not peripheral but competent in a terrain defined by acceleration.

The controversy around Galgotias University must be situated within this structural pressure. Expecting to be globally competitive without being structurally equal and performing readiness within a system that measures visibility more readily than to support capacity is problematic. It is symptomatic of a deeper institutional anxiety shaped by ranking metrics, global collaborations, funding dependencies, and the persistent threat of relevance-driven marginalisation.

Yet when the performance falters, or is perceived to falter, the backlash comes swiftly through media outrage and social media accelerates judgment. Perhaps the controversy offers an unintended lesson. It tells us that our performance of AI readiness is so indispensable and yet so fragile. It also tells us about our own entrenched habits of gendered judgment.

As Sara Ahmed, in her seminal book Living a Feminist Life wrote, “When you expose a problem, you pose a problem.” In this case, the woman became the problem because she revealed the fragility of the performativity. But we were quicker to ridicule her than to question the system. Moments like this are important because they insidiously linger in public imagination to unsettle the conditions under which women enter/inhabit public spaces. Until the reflex of personalising failure instead of interrogating the structure shifts, every debate risks ending up as another rehearsal of entrenched inequities. Ergo, innovation, no matter how futuristic in its vocabulary, will remain politically archaic if the cost is gendered scrutiny. 

Swarupa Deb is a human rights lawyer and sociologist.

Views expressed are personal

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned Today

    2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

    3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

    4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

    5. India Women Vs Australia Women Preview, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, Shafali Must Fire For Maiden Series Win Down Under

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

    2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

    3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

    4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

    5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

    Badminton

    1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

    2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

    3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

    4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

    5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

    2. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

    3. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

    4. Delhi HC Orders Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case

    5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

    Entertainment News

    1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

    2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

    3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

    4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

    5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

    US News

    1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

    4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

    5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

    World News

    1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

    2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

    3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

    4. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

    5. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

    Latest Stories

    1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

    2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

    3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

    4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

    5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

    6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

    7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

    8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final