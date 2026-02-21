The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

As Sara Ahmed, in her seminal book Living a Feminist Life wrote, “When you expose a problem, you pose a problem.” In this case, the woman became the problem because she revealed the fragility of the performativity. But we were quicker to ridicule her than to question the system. Moments like this are important because they insidiously linger in public imagination to unsettle the conditions under which women enter/inhabit public spaces. Until the reflex of personalising failure instead of interrogating the structure shifts, every debate risks ending up as another rehearsal of entrenched inequities. Ergo, innovation, no matter how futuristic in its vocabulary, will remain politically archaic if the cost is gendered scrutiny.