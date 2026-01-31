Pink Law: Reimagining Legal Neutrality Through Gender Justice

Pink Law and Gender-Based Violence

Another important contribution of Pink Law was in redefining gender-based violence. Unlike conventional criminal laws, which analyse gender-based violence as episodic events, Pink Law also analysed gender-based violation as a product of imbalances in power that exist in families, workspaces, and societal institutions. Legal amendments in dealing with domestic violence, sexual harassment, marital abuse, and human trafficking were based on addressing gender-based power imbalances, as this impacts women, starting from the commission of gender-based violation to seeking justice. The legal terminology of consent, coercion, and mental cruelty also saw a more redefined approach, as conceptions were aligned more in line with women rather than a stricter interpretation of conventional meanings and terminologies. The lack of enforcement of new legal amendments also remains a huge challenge against realizing Pink Laws, as this still remains a major factor, arising from social, institutional, and legal perspectives.