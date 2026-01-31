Pink Law: Reimagining Legal Neutrality Through Gender Justice

Pink Law emerges as a critical response to the long-held assumption that law is neutral and universally applicable

T
Tarique Ahmed
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pink Law Gender justice in law Feminist legal theory Legal neutrality and gender
Dec 10. 2025: Teachers and students of Patna Women's College form a human chain to mark Human Rights Day. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pink Law challenges the idea of legal neutrality by revealing how law is shaped by gendered power structures.

  • It moves beyond formal equality to promote substantive and intersectional justice, recognising the need for systemic change.

  • Pink Law addresses contemporary issues such as gender-based violence, economic inequality, and bodily autonomy to advance gender-responsive legal systems.

The traditional view has seen the law as an unbiased system that uses universal principles or rules to manage society as a whole. Critical legal theory, while emphasising that there is no social vacuum in which the law can be applied, has not in itself viewed the law as a means of moving away from historical injustice or cultural challenges within society.

Pink Law develops in response to this critique, with gender as a major area of analysis. It therefore seeks to move beyond formal equality towards challenging patriarchy and establishing substantive justice. This is because “equal treatment is not enough”, and systemic change is required. As a result, concepts must be “dismantled”, frameworks “rethought”, and the law “humanised”.

Theoretical Foundations of Pink Law

Feminist Legal Theory and its corollary concept of “Pink Law” both begin with the assumption that the law is not neutral, as contemporary legal systems are heavily influenced by male experience and incorporate masculinity into some of their underlying principles. These include concepts such as reasonableness, the division between private and public spheres, and freedom of contract.

Related Content
Related Content

One of the greatest contributions of Pink Law is its move away from traditional equality, which focuses on formal equality and asserts that everyone should receive equal treatment without reference to other factors. Instead, Pink Law emphasises substantive equality, recognising that there are times when equality and fairness require differentiation. This is particularly relevant in relation to issues that predominantly affect women.

Contemporary Pink Law is further reinforced by the framework of intersectionality, which recognises the multidimensional nature of oppression and discrimination by highlighting the ways in which factors such as caste, class, race, religion, disability, and sexuality intersect and shape the legal experiences of women. Pink Law therefore challenges a homogeneous approach to the category of “women”.

Evolution of Pink Law in the Modern Legal Order

The Global Feminist Movements of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries have shaped and are continuing to shape Pink Law. Early successes secured formal legal equality around property, education, employment, and suffrage. Contemporary Pink Law moves beyond questions of access and inclusion in these areas to the deeper structural inequalities.

International instruments like CEDAW established gender equality as a binding legal norm, while many national constitutions have recognized gender justice as a core constitutional value. This has resulted in progressive jurisprudence on equality, dignity, and non-discrimination.

Such challenges in the present era include, inter alia, digital violence, reproductive technologies, precarious work, and legal recognition for transgender and non-binary identities, all pointing out the very transformative nature of gender relations and their need for adaptive legal frameworks.

Pink Law and Gender-Based Violence

Another important contribution of Pink Law was in redefining gender-based violence. Unlike conventional criminal laws, which analyse gender-based violence as episodic events, Pink Law also analysed gender-based violation as a product of imbalances in power that exist in families, workspaces, and societal institutions. Legal amendments in dealing with domestic violence, sexual harassment, marital abuse, and human trafficking were based on addressing gender-based power imbalances, as this impacts women, starting from the commission of gender-based violation to seeking justice. The legal terminology of consent, coercion, and mental cruelty also saw a more redefined approach, as conceptions were aligned more in line with women rather than a stricter interpretation of conventional meanings and terminologies. The lack of enforcement of new legal amendments also remains a huge challenge against realizing Pink Laws, as this still remains a major factor, arising from social, institutional, and legal perspectives.

Pink Law, Work, and Economic Justice

Economic disparity remains one of the core concerns of Pink Law in the contemporary world. There are massive disparities in wages for women when compared to men, occupational segregation, and under-representation in leadership positions in both developed and developing economies. Pink Law seeks to bridge these gaps through equal pay legislation, anti-discrimination norms, maternity and parental leave policies, and workplace harassment laws.

This is a distinctive contribution of Pink Law: critiquing the economic invisibility of unpaid care work, which falls disproportionately upon women. In traditional legal and economic frameworks, domestic labour was not recognized as productive because it did not contribute to the market; thus, this thinking justified women's economic dependence. Pink Law scholars argue for the incorporation of care work into legal and policy frameworks by addressing social security benefits, state-supported child care, and flexible employment arrangements.

Bodily Autonomy and Reproductive Rights

The autonomy of the body is a cardinal point of Pink Law. Reproduction, health, and sexuality are all areas where legal regulation impinges directly on the dignity and freedom of women. In Pink Law, state control over women's bodies is resisted by couching reproductive choices as human rights, not moral or demographic ones.

Now, contemporary Pink Law tackles issues on access to abortion, contraception, maternal healthcare, menstrual equity, and assisted reproductive technologies. It increasingly speaks to transgender healthcare rights, framing bodily integrity as a principle that applies across binary considerations of gender.

Challenging Legal Neutrality: The Promise of Pink Law

Pink Law represents a fundamental rethinking of law in light of gendered power relations. Challenging the myth of legal neutrality, it seeks to transform the law into a mechanism for achieving social justice through its advocacy of substantive equality. In contemporary contexts, Pink Law must remain intersectional, adaptive, and responsive to emerging forms of inequality. Law alone is incapable of dismantling entrenched patriarchy. Instead, Pink Law highlights the importance of exposing structural injustice, legitimising feminist claims, and institutionalising gender equality. It remains an indispensable framework for understanding and realising gender-responsive legal systems.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus