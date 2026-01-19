Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

But in terms of information itself, this control extends to the construction of reality in which people live. When their information is limited to the perspectives available in this controlled press, it becomes difficult for them to effectively connect with new ideas. It can be said to be almost ironic in terms of results, however, in that it sparks suspicion instead of confidence. When people are left feeling as if they are simply learning one side of a story, their initial reaction might be to put their faith in other sources.