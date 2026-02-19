A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

A prince stripped of his public role. An ambassador forced to resign. Senior diplomats and political aides pushed out of office. Across Europe, the release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has triggered visible consequences for members of the political and social elite. There appears to be an Epstein domino effect. In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has lost an ambassador and two top aides over their connections to Epstein. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, already disgraced by his association with Epstein, remains under renewed scrutiny. Political and institutional figures in Sweden, Norway, France and Slovakia have also come under pressure.