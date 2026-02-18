New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

New Mexico passed legislation to launch its first full probe into alleged abuse at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.
A bipartisan panel with subpoena powers will examine survivor testimony and past investigations.
The commission must submit its final report by end-2026.
New Mexico lawmakers have unanimously approved legislation launching what they describe as the first full state-level investigation into alleged trafficking and sexual abuse at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, a sprawling property outside Santa Fe that he owned for more than two decades.
According to multiple reports, the New Mexico House passed House Resolution 1 earlier this week, creating a bipartisan “truth committee” tasked with examining allegations linked to the 7,600-acre ranch. The resolution authorizes a $2.5 million inquiry and grants the commission the power to hold hearings, issue subpoenas, compel testimony under oath and assess whether state or local authorities adequately investigated prior complaints.
The committee, composed of four lawmakers, Democrats Andrea Romero and Marianna Anaya, and Republicans Andrea Reeb and Bill Hall, will seek testimony from survivors of alleged abuse at the ranch. Lawmakers will also evaluate whether changes are needed to statutes of limitations, sex offender registry rules or other state laws.
“New Mexicans deserve to know the truth about what went on at the Zorro Ranch and who knew about it,” Romero said in a statement. Anaya added that the committee’s goal is not only to uncover the truth about crimes allegedly committed in New Mexico but also “to hold those responsible accountable and create more pathways for justice for all survivors of sexual abuse and assault in our state.”
The resolution states that the House is concerned that the alleged failure to fully investigate criminal activity at the ranch may continue to affect public safety and erode trust in state government.
Although federal and state law enforcement agencies have examined Epstein’s other properties, including his private island in the Caribbean, his Manhattan residence and his Palm Beach estate, the New Mexico ranch has drawn comparatively less scrutiny. Representative Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, said after the vote that crimes reported to authorities were “never fully investigated.”
Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. While it was not his primary residence, court filings and survivor testimony have identified the property as an alleged site of sexual abuse and trafficking involving Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on federal sex trafficking charges.
The ranch and the state of New Mexico are each referenced thousands of times in documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice under a congressional mandate to make Epstein-related files public.
Several survivors, including Annie Farmer and a woman identified in court as “Jane,” testified at Maxwell’s trial that they were abused at the ranch. Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Epstein, also alleged in prior legal filings that she was trafficked to the property.
Under the new resolution, the commission’s first meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol, with proceedings to be webcast on the New Mexico Legislature’s website. The committee is expected to submit a final report with findings and recommendations to the House by the end of 2026.