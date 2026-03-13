NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder Register 104-102 Win Over Boston Celtics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive games with 20 points or more, extending his streak to 127 on Thursday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard hit two free throws in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics to reach 19 points. With the crowd on its feet, Gilgeous-Alexander pump-faked several times and drilled a jumper over Baylor Scheierman from beyond the free-throw line with 7:04 left in the period to push his total to 21. He finished with 35 points and nine assists as the Thunder beat the Celtics 104-102.

Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, and other Thunder players pour water on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Baylor Scheierman
Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman, center, handles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, upper right, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, upper left, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, front, and Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez, back right, try for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard drives during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the go-ahead free throw late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, left, fouls Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren as Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. (13) looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
A fan holds a sign after Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain's 20-point streak record, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a 2-point basket to break Wilt Chamberlain's 20-point streak record during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
