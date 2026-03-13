NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder Register 104-102 Win Over Boston Celtics
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive games with 20 points or more, extending his streak to 127 on Thursday night. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard hit two free throws in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics to reach 19 points. With the crowd on its feet, Gilgeous-Alexander pump-faked several times and drilled a jumper over Baylor Scheierman from beyond the free-throw line with 7:04 left in the period to push his total to 21. He finished with 35 points and nine assists as the Thunder beat the Celtics 104-102.
