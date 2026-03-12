Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

TEHRAN, March 3, 2026 -- A mass funeral ceremony for students and staff members killed in a United States-Israeli attack on a school is held in Minab, Iran s southern province of Hormozgan, March 3, 2026. The school was bombed in Israeli and U.S. strikes, leaving at least 165 people killed and 95 others wounded on Saturday. Photo: | Credits: IMAGO / Xinhua

TEHRAN, March 3, 2026 -- A mass funeral ceremony for students and staff members killed in a United States-Israeli attack on a school is held in Minab, Iran s southern province of Hormozgan, March 3, 2026. The school was bombed in Israeli and U.S. strikes, leaving at least 165 people killed and 95 others wounded on Saturday. Photo: | Credits: IMAGO / Xinhua