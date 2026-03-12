Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today

When civilians honour those killed in Iran, they reaffirm commitment to truth, justice, and ethical resistance

Outlook News Desk
A mass funeral ceremony
TEHRAN, March 3, 2026 -- A mass funeral ceremony for students and staff members killed in a United States-Israeli attack on a school is held in Minab, Iran s southern province of Hormozgan, March 3, 2026. The school was bombed in Israeli and U.S. strikes, leaving at least 165 people killed and 95 others wounded on Saturday.
  • Civilians, families, and young people in Iran are mourning in public after airstrikes and attacks by Israel and the US, which have killed scores of people, including children.

  • Funerals and mourning gatherings are no longer silent or private. They are loud, collective, and defiant.

  • True martyrdom about choosing principle over survival, standing against injustice, and bearing witness to truth.

Across Iran today, the streets are heavy with grief. Civilians, families, and young people are mourning in public after airstrikes and attacks by Israel and the US, which have killed scores of people, including children. What stands out is not just the sorrow, but the way it is expressed. Funerals and mourning gatherings are no longer silent or private. They are loud, collective, and defiant. In these public acts of grief, Iranians are bearing witness to the loss and the moral courage it demands, echoing traditions of martyrdom in Islam.

Martyrdom, or shahid, literally means “witness”. In Islamic understanding, a martyr is someone whose life and death testify to truth, justice, or faith. The Qur’an reminds us: “Do not say of those who are killed in the way of Allah that they are dead. Rather, they are alive, but you do not perceive.”

Martyrdom is therefore not a transformation, a movement from mere survival to a higher moral and spiritual existence. In classical Islamic thought, martyrdom includes death in the legitimate struggle to defend life, property, faith, or community. Prophetic traditions also extend the idea to those who die in plague, drowning, or childbirth, showing that sacrifice and sincere endurance of suffering are recognised by God.

In Atwood’s novel, Gilead is a country that was formerly the United States, where women are treated as host bodies as a fertility crisis begins to dictate politics. - Source: IMDB
The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

BY Chinki Sinha

The idea of martyrdom goes beyond individual death, into a profound moral and spiritual paradigm, exemplified by Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali and Bibi Fatima and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and the tragedy of Karbala in 680 CE. Hussain refused to pledge allegiance to the unjust ruler Yazid, knowing that doing so would compromise the ethical core of Islam.

Surrounded by Yazid’s large army, Hussain had only about 72 companions and family members with him, including close relatives and sons. They were denied water for three days under the scorching desert sun, and Hussain endured unbearable thirst while trying to care for his people, including women and children. These details highlight the extraordinary courage, endurance, and selflessness of Hussain and his followers, qualities that make their story a central moral and spiritual guide for Muslims.

Surrounded by a much larger army, he and his small group of companions and family endured thirst and brutality. On the tenth of Muharram, Hussain, and nearly all his male supporters were killed, including his infant son. This is what the Shias remember doing every mourning.

For Shia Muslims, Karbala is not defeat, but a moral victory. It is a confrontation of truth against falsehood and justice against oppression. Hussain’s choice teaches that resisting injustice, even at the cost of life, is the highest ethical act. His martyrdom is “victory through blood rather than the sword”, a spiritual triumph that inspires believers to uphold justice, dignity, and moral courage, regardless of the immediate outcomes.

Ali Khamenei and Les Miserables - Illustration by Anupam Sai
Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

BY Rashid Ali

Traditionally, Shia mourning rituals, such as Ashura, include poetry, lamentation, and collective weeping. But today in Iran, funerals for civilians killed in strikes are public acts of solidarity, protest, and witness. People are chanting, reciting poetry, and marching together. These gatherings are not just grieving. They are ethical and political expressions, connecting present suffering to centuries of spiritual and moral memory.

In Shia thought, mourning is never passive. The tears shed during these public rituals are acts of witness, reinforcing the idea that silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The collective grieving, like that of Ashura, transforms sorrow into moral action. It strengthens communities, reminds people of their responsibility to oppose oppression, and preserves the memory of those who have been killed unjustly.

The concept of martyrdom remains deeply relevant today. True martyrdom is not about seeking death, nor is it reckless or violent. It is about choosing principle over survival, standing against injustice, and bearing witness to truth. Life belongs to God, but human beings are entrusted with the responsibility to defend dignity, justice, and moral integrity. Death in the pursuit of these values is not annihilation. It is spiritual and moral elevation.

Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school who were killed in a strike on the school in Minab, Hormozgan, southern Iran. - Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
War Begins Again

BY Tishani Doshi

In the streets of Iran, mourners are enacting this principle. They honour the lives lost by turning grief into collective courage. Rituals, chants, and public mourning become ways of resisting both external aggression and internal injustice. Each tear, each procession, becomes a message that injustice is not invisible, that life is sacred, and that moral responsibility is timeless.

Modern Shia thinkers like Ali Shariati and Murtaza Mutahhari emphasise that Karbala is not just history. It is a paradigm for living ethically in every age. Every generation faces its own tyranny and injustice. The current mourning rituals in Iran, in the context of foreign attacks, echo this principle. Citizens are aligning their grief with a moral stance. They mourn, they witness, and they declare that oppression, whether external or internal, cannot go unchallenged.

These acts of public mourning show that martyrdom is not about individual heroism alone. It is about collective moral consciousness. When civilians honour those killed, they reaffirm commitment to truth, justice, and ethical resistance. Their grief is active. It is a lesson in courage and a call to conscience for the broader community.

Hamidullah Marazi is adjunct professor, Jamia Hamdard; former director, International Centre for Spiritual Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology.

(Views expressed are personal)

