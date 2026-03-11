JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

The immediate backdrop to the recent showdown at Jawaharlal Nehru University lay in earlier tensions

Anand Teltumbde
Anand Teltumbde
Updated on:
Published at:
When Campus Dissent Meets Ideological Power
JNU Crackdown and the ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets Ideological Power Photo: IMAGO/ANI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Student protests at JNU began over biometric and facial-recognition systems but escalated after the rustication of five JNUSU leaders and heavy financial penalties imposed by the administration.

  • The Vice-Chancellor’s remark about SC/ST students “playing the victim card” ignited nationwide outrage, reopening debates on caste discrimination and institutional accountability in higher education.

  • The police crackdown on the February 26 student march reflects a broader pattern of shrinking campus democracy, ideological contestation, and increasing state intervention in universities.

The brutal police crackdown on protesting students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on February 26 has once again laid bare the increasingly coercive reflex of the current regime in dealing with dissent. What began in August last year as student opposition to biometric surveillance on campus was steadily inflamed by the rustication and financial penalties imposed on five elected office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU). The situation further escalated when the incumbent Vice-Chancellor remarked that Schedule Castes/Scheduled Tribes students often play the “victim card”. The reverberations of that statement travelled far beyond the campus, provoking condemnation across academic and social spaces.

JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity - null
Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

BY Kizhakoot Gopika Babu

The remark reopened a deep wound in India’s educational and moral imagination. Across universities and within Dalit communities, the reaction was one of shock and anger. This was not an offhand expression uttered in irritation. It strikes at the ethical core of how caste is recognised—or denied—in public discourse. To characterise the articulation of caste-based discrimination as a “victim card” trivialises centuries of structural humiliation and recasts ongoing experiences of exclusion as exaggeration or strategy.

Coming as it did on the heels of the Supreme Court’s controversial stay on the University Grants Commission’s equity regulations, 2026, the statement generated serious concern. The issue is not one of clumsy phrasing or a momentary lapse in civility. Nor can it be brushed aside as a misunderstanding, notwithstanding the Vice-Chancellor’s customary excuse that her remarks were taken out of context. It had a distinct ring of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology.

Related Content
JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity - null
Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity
Shah Rukh Khan In King - YouTube
Shah Rukh Khan’s King Builds Massive Cast, Vijayadashami Sequence Wrapped
Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) stage a protest rally towards the Ministry of Education for stronger implementation of University Grants Commission regulations and enactment of the "Rohith Vemula Act", in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 - Source: PTI
Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University
The stories move beyond courtrooms and charge sheets, into cramped prison cells, echoing corridors and waiting rooms where time drags to a crawl. - Outlook India
When Speaking Truth Becomes A Crime
Related Content

The immediate backdrop to the recent showdown at JNU lay in earlier tensions. Protests had begun in August 2025 against the installation of facial-recognition/biometric gates at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library, and other spots in the university, seen as intrusive and anti-democratic. After a proctorial inquiry into alleged vandalism of these gates, the administration issued rustication orders on February 2, 2026, against five JNUSU office-bearers, barring them from campus for two semesters and imposing heavy fines. This action provoked widespread outrage.

Kanwal Sibal JNU Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Vice chancellor of JNU during 9th convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 12, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Arvind Yadav Hindustan Times) 9th Convocation Of The Jawaharlal Nehru University. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence

BY Pradeep Shinde

On February 11, JNUSU called an indefinite strike, demanding revocation of the rustications, implementation of the UGC anti-discrimination (equity) regulations, and removal of the Vice-Chancellor. The February 16 “victim card” remarks deepened and broadened the agitation, fusing disciplinary, surveillance, and equity concerns into a single movement.

On February 26, JNUSU organised a “Long March” from the Sabarmati T-point on the university campus to the Ministry of Education. Authorities locked the campus gates and erected barricades to prevent the march. When students attempted to proceed, the police intervened forcefully. Around 50 students were detained; at least 14, including Union office-bearers, were arrested and sent to Tihar Jail. Videos showed the police dragging and brutally beating up protesters, leaving many students wounded. The Union condemned the action and accused the administration and the police of suppressing democratic dissent. Protests have since continued on campus, centred on reversing disciplinary measures, challenging alleged discriminatory policies, and demanding accountability for the police action.

The sequence of events makes one thing clear: while the Vice-Chancellor’s controversial remark was the immediate flashpoint, the conflict stemmed from a deeper democratic deficit on campus. The protests began over the implementation of biometric and facial-recognition system without meaningful consultation with students. Universities are communities of learning, not barracks. When decisions affecting privacy and access are imposed unilaterally, protest becomes predictable.

14 JNU students in front of Tihar Jail after their release - SFI
All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

BY Ashlin Mathew

The right to protest is intrinsic to democratic life. Even if some damage occurred during demonstrations, rustication—especially of elected student representatives—was a disproportionate response. Rustication is academic excommunication; deploying it in a political dispute escalates rather than resolves tensions. The move recalls earlier events in Indian higher education—most painfully, the disciplinary action taken by the University of Hyderabad against members of the Ambedkar Students’ Association in 2015, a chain of administrative and political interventions that culminated in PhD scholar Rohith Vemula’s tragic death in January 2016. It re-exposed a troubling pattern of treating assertive student groups as adversaries rather than stakeholders.

The call for an indefinite strike and a march to the Ministry of Education at JNU fell within democratic norms. Inviting the police onto campus to block the march transformed an institutional disagreement into a law-and-order confrontation. Instead of dialogue, the administration chose coercion, deepening the crisis.

The “victim card” remark, released amid this charged atmosphere, intensified the rupture. By implying that Dalits frame discrimination as strategic victimhood, the comment appeared to trivialise well-documented structural inequities in higher education—inequities acknowledged by the UGC itself. The language resonated with broader claims that protective laws are “misused”, thereby casting suspicion on complaints rather than confronting discrimination.

Caste discrimination in universities is not conjecture; it is borne out by repeated testimonies and inquiries. For the head of a Central university to appear dismissive of that reality was bound to provoke outrage. The subsequent invocation of her own Bahujan background did little to settle the matter; identity cannot substitute for accountability. If anything, it underscored how deeply caste consciousness shapes both accusation and defence.

Campus Violence: In January 2020—during the peak of a students’ movement against a massive fee hike proposed by the JNU administration—masked goons entered the university campus and assaulted students and teachers - null
Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Ultimately, the crisis reflects institutional failures: inadequate consultation, disproportionate discipline, insensitive public rhetoric, and the abandonment of dialogue in favour of policing. Responsibility for escalation cannot rest solely with protesting students. Institutional authority is not a badge of power; it is a mandate to exercise restraint, judgement, and democratic responsibility. Those who occupy positions of power in public universities are bound to a higher standard of prudence and constitutional sensitivity. In this episode, the students of JNU have shown clarity, courage, and a mature grasp of democratic legacy. The administration, by contrast, has revealed not firmness but fragility—responding to dissent with derision and discipline rather than reason. What stands exposed is not student irresponsibility, but administrative incompetence.

The JNU episode cannot be separated from the wider political context. For over a decade, JNU has functioned as a symbolic battleground—one of the few major campuses where organised Left and progressive student politics still retains visible influence. Repeated attempts to reshape its political character and establish Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) dominance have met resistance at the ballot box. In that sense, JNU remains an outlier.

This context is crucial. Targeting JNU—through administrative action, financial pressure, or policing dissent—serves ideological purposes as much as institutional ones. When a university becomes synonymous with resistance, disciplining it sends a message beyond the campus: organised dissent will be decimated. The rustication of Union leaders and the police action against marchers must be read in that light.

Meanwhile, campus democracy across India has steadily eroded. Student Union elections have been curtailed in many institutions; administrative centralisation and surveillance have expanded; faculty autonomy has narrowed. JNU stands out not because it is exceptionally radical, but because it refuses to be domesticated. It remains participatory in a landscape increasingly engineered for compliance. Its culture of debate, mobilisation, and refusal to submit is not an aberration—it is its defining strength. That is precisely why it is made contentious. What unsettles its critics is not extremism, but the stubborn persistence of democratic engagement.

Democracy In Action: Students stage a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
A Diary From JNU

BY Shashi Bhushan

The decay now permeates the entire education system. Schooling has been marked by curricular homogenisation, closure of government schools, persistent teacher vacancies, and a deepening gulf between public and private institutions. In higher education, declining public funding, contractual faculty appointments, bureaucratic intrusion, and accelerating privatisation have eroded academic autonomy. Research is increasingly shaped by political and corporate interests, while dissent is recast as indiscipline. The overall result is a steady shrinking of intellectual space.

Incidents such as the recent embarrassment at the AI Summit—involving a politically aligned private university—are not isolated lapses but symptoms of a deeper institutional decay fostered by the regime. Grand technological posturing cannot compensate for the erosion of academic standards, and orchestrated spectacle cannot conceal structural decline.

Within this broader trajectory, JNU becomes emblematic. It represents not perfection but resistance—the claim that universities must remain spaces of contestation rather than instruments of conformity. The police crackdown thus symbolises a clash between two visions: the university as a managed, compliant institution, and the university as a democratic commons.

Fair Demand: Delhi police detain an activist from the Students’ Federation of India during a protest in Delhi on February 5 demanding the immediate implementation of the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 - Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

BY Ajay Gudavarthy

If democratic life is extinguished at JNU, the symbolic loss will be profound. The stakes go beyond personalities or isolated incidents. They concern academic freedom, the legitimacy of dissent, and the place of marginalised voices in public institutions. The episode ultimately forces a larger question: will universities remain sites of dialogue, or will they be reduced to disciplined extensions of state power? The answer will shape not only higher education but the democratic character of the republic itself.

Dalits and the Hindutva Anxiety

The victimhood card-remarks by the JNU VC reflected the ideological stance of the RSS about Dalits. The RSS’ ideological orientation has historically sought to subsume caste within a homogenised Hindu identity, thereby displacing the centrality of caste-based injustice from public reasoning. Its discomfort has extended not only to caste critique but also to the language of rights itself—particularly the specific constitutional protections accorded to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Within Hindutva discourse, affirmative action and safeguards against discrimination are frequently framed not as structural correctives to entrenched inequality but as provisional accommodations that must eventually be reconsidered. While the RSS does not crudely demand the abolition of reservations, its broader intellectual ecosystem has consistently called for their review, recalibration, or dilution.

In that ideological climate, dismissing Dalit assertion as a “victim card” is not a stray or harmless remark. It resonates with a deeper unease about caste critique as such. When such sentiment emanates from the head of a Central university, it signals more than personal indiscretion; it reflects a fundamental contest over whether caste discrimination remains a legitimate category of analysis and political claim-making, or whether it is to be relegated to the realm of grievance politics. If the latter view gains ground, the constitutional architecture of safeguards begins to appear negotiable rather than foundational. That is what makes the moment grave.

What we are witnessing is part of a broader and more troubling pattern within elite institutions: caste oppression is increasingly reframed as emotional hypersensitivity, and the assertion of rights by marginalised communities is caricatured as opportunistic identity politics. When the leader of a premier public university reduces structural injustice to a rhetorical ploy, historical suffering is recast as performance. The phrase “victim card” performs ideological labour. It shifts attention away from discrimination and towards the supposed psychology of the oppressed. The burden of proof moves from institutions to students.

null - null
JNU in Cinema: Propaganda or Reality?

BY Outlook News Desk

This strategy echoes an older Brahminical mode of minimisation: caste is declared either obsolete or exaggerated for political mileage. In that narrative, those who name caste are accused of perpe­tuating it. Meanwhile, the structural violence embedded in access to education, faculty recruitment, evaluation practices, social networks, and everyday campus interactions fades from scrutiny. What remains is the insinuation that Dalit students are weaponi­sing grievance, rather than confronting enduring inequity.

(Views expressed are personal)

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Source: IMDB : In Atwood’s novel, Gilead is a country that was formerly the United States, where women are treated as host bodies as a fertility crisis begins to dictate politics.
The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape
Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire : Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school who were killed in a strike on the school in Minab, Hormozgan, southern Iran.
War Begins Again
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
War In West Asia: What Is Trump’s Endgame?
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory
| Photo: Imago/AbcaPress : Lives, Disrupted: A US military tank next to a mosque in Baghdad in 2003
Whose Liberation Is It Anyway: The U.S. Intervention Playbook

Anand Teltumbde is an indian scholar, writer and human rights activist

This article is part of Outlook 's March 21 issue 'Bombs Do Not Liberate Women' which looks at the conflict in West Asia following US and Israel’s attacks on Iran leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while the world wondered in loud silence, again, Whose War Is It Anyway?

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  2. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  3. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  4. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  5. New Zealand Announce 18-Member Squad For Five-Match T20I Series Against South Africa; Santner To Lead, Latham Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  4. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  5. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher