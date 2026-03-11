JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

The victimhood card-remarks by the JNU VC reflected the ideological stance of the RSS about Dalits. The RSS’ ideological orientation has historically sought to subsume caste within a homogenised Hindu identity, thereby displacing the centrality of caste-based injustice from public reasoning. Its discomfort has extended not only to caste critique but also to the language of rights itself—particularly the specific constitutional protections accorded to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Within Hindutva discourse, affirmative action and safeguards against discrimination are frequently framed not as structural correctives to entrenched inequality but as provisional accommodations that must eventually be reconsidered. While the RSS does not crudely demand the abolition of reservations, its broader intellectual ecosystem has consistently called for their review, recalibration, or dilution.