A Diary From JNU

The year 2019 was moving at its own pace. It was the month when elections were to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. The rays of the sun were warming up the winter mornings. It was also the month of those white flowers waiting for peace; forced to bloom and wither now and then for want of happiness. I was a member of the All India Students Association (AISA). My party, regardless of my disability, and on the basis of my eloquence and political ability, had chosen me as a political candidate to represent the School of Social Sciences in the coming elections. It is necessary to make it clear here that this is perhaps the only university where there is no need for any kind of economic, political, or social power to contest elections. Here, elections are contested only on an ideological basis. For this reason, it became possible that even a visually impaired student could get a chance to play his part, even if partially, in this democracy (which is being turned into a circus today), and was able to present his views in front of the students.