On August 1, Kothrud Police barged into their home, allegedly without a warrant. According to the women, they were beaten up and faced casteist slurs. Then one of them was detained from her workplace, a school in Pune, and the others were also illegally taken into custody. The women were allegedly kept at a nursing station in Kothrud Police Station, where there were no CCTV cameras. They say they were physically and verbally abused there. Their mobile phones were reportedly seized by the police. As soon as the survivors could reach out to their friends, they sought to be ‘rescued’.