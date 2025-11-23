Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not My Final Offer’ As Allies Raise Concerns

Leaders from Europe, Canada and Japan said the draft contained elements “essential for a just and lasting peace”, but warned that it required “additional work”, raising concerns over proposed border freezes and caps on Ukraine’s military strength. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Leaders from Europe, Canada and Japan said the draft contained elements “essential for a just and lasting peace”, but warned that it required “additional work”, raising concerns over proposed border freezes and caps on Ukraine’s military strength. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson