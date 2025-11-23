Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not My Final Offer’ As Allies Raise Concerns

President Donald Trump said his proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war is not final, even as key US allies raised objections over border changes and military limits on Ukraine. Senior officials meet in Geneva Sunday to continue negotiations.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Ukraine peace plan
Leaders from Europe, Canada and Japan said the draft contained elements “essential for a just and lasting peace”, but warned that it required “additional work”, raising concerns over proposed border freezes and caps on Ukraine’s military strength. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump says his 28-point peace plan for Ukraine is not final despite allied concerns.

  • European and G7 leaders warn proposed border changes and military limits could endanger Ukraine.

  • Senior officials from the US, UK, Europe and Ukraine meet in Geneva to continue negotiations.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war was “not my final offer”, amid mounting unease among Ukraine’s Western allies over the terms of the 28-point plan.

Leaders from Europe, Canada and Japan — meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa — said the draft contained elements “essential for a just and lasting peace”, but warned that it required “additional work”, raising concerns over proposed border freezes and caps on Ukraine’s military strength.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - | Photo: AP
Ukraine Faces Tough Decision As Trump Pushes Contested Peace Plan

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump’s remarks came as officials from the US, UK, France, Germany and Ukraine prepared to meet in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the proposal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent Washington, while National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell will attend for the UK.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that his country faces “one of the most difficult moments in our history” amid pressure from Washington to accept the plan, which Kyiv fears tilts in Moscow’s favour. Trump has set a 27 November deadline for Ukraine to respond, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the proposal could serve as a “basis” for a settlement.

The plan, widely leaked in recent days, calls for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from parts of eastern Donetsk still under Kyiv’s control, while recognising de facto Russian control over the rest of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. It also proposes freezing the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia along current positions.

A key element that has drawn criticism is a proposed limit on Ukraine’s armed forces at 600,000 personnel, with European fighter jets stationed in Poland as part of a new security structure. The document also suggests a phased reintegration of Russia into the global economy, including lifting sanctions and restoring Moscow’s membership in the G7, returning it to the G8.

In a joint statement, leaders from Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany, Norway and senior EU officials stressed that borders “must not be changed by force” and warned the proposed military caps “would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack”.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, attending the G20 in Johannesburg, spoke with Zelensky and later held a call with Trump. Downing Street said both leaders agreed their teams would continue working on the proposal during Sunday’s talks in Geneva, with a follow-up call planned.

Starmer reiterated his concerns earlier in the day, saying Ukraine “has to be able to defend itself if there’s a ceasefire”.

Published At:
