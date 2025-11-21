Zelenskyy Receives New Trump Peace Plan For Ukraine

According to US officials, the 28-point framework is being worked on and some of its provisions which appear to be tilted towards Russia are not final.

Outlook News Desk
Zelenskyy Receives New Trump Peace Plan For Ukraine
United States President Donald Trump with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received the draft of the new peace plan proposed by the United States.

  • Some of the aspects of the plan include ceding territory that is not currently held by Russia.

  • European allies have cast their doubts over the plan that appears to require painful Ukrainian concessions without corresponding commitments from Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received the draft of the new peace plan proposed by the United States. The plan could envision the country ceding the eastern Donbas region and limiting the size of its military in exchange for security guarantees from the US, CNN reported. 

According to US officials, the 28-point framework is being worked on and some of its provisions which appear to be tilted towards Russia are not final. After meeting a top US military official in Kyiv on Thursday, Zelenskyy agreed to work with the Trump administration on the new plan, saying in a social media post that he was prepared for “constructive, honest and swift work” to achieve peace.

Some of the aspects of the plan include ceding territory that is not currently held by Russia. The clause has previously been non-negotiable for Ukraine. European allies have cast their doubts over the plan that appears to require painful Ukrainian concessions without corresponding commitments from Russia. France reiterated that “peace cannot be a capitulation,” while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted that Brussels has yet to see evidence of parallel concessions from Moscow.

“President Trump has made it very clear since day one, and even on the campaign trail, that he wants to see this war come to an end. He has grown increasingly frustrated with both sides of this war, Russia and Ukraine alike, for their refusal to commit to a peace agreement,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during her briefing. “Nevertheless, the president and his national security team are steadfast in seeing this war come to an end.”

Leavitt rejected suggestions the plan was overly weighted toward Moscow, and said the administration had “talked equally with both sides” to create it.

“It’s a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe that it should be acceptable to both sides, and we’re working very hard to get it done,” she said, CNN reported. 

