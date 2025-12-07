Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

Zelenskyy held a “very constructive” call with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussing guarantees to ensure Russia honours any potential peace deal.
Macron reaffirmed France’s “full solidarity” with Ukraine and will join leaders in London on Monday for further discussions on the peace effort.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated progress in the 28-point peace plan discussions after what he described as a “very constructive” phone call on Saturday with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
Zelenskyy said the talks centred on ensuring Russia adheres to any potential peace agreement aimed at ending the four-year war. He also stressed that he is “determined” to continue cooperation with the United States.
The call with Witkoff also included Ukrainian officials based in Miami, who have been engaged in negotiations for a third consecutive day as part of a US-led effort to broker a peace deal with Russia. “We covered many aspects and went through key points that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and eliminate the threat of a new Russian full scale invasion, as well as the risk of Russia failing to honour its promises, as has happened repeatedly in the past,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.
However, Russia has yet to make any concessions outlined in the Trump-administered 28-point plan, and continues its bombardment of Kyiv, according to the BBC.
“Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace,” Zelenskyy added.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Ukraine, stating that he had spoken with Zelenskyy and offered his “full solidarity”. In a post on X, Macron wrote, “France is determined to work with all partners to secure de-escalation measures and to impose a ceasefire.”
Macron also confirmed he would join Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for talks in London on Monday to discuss ongoing negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials on the peace plan.