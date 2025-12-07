Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

The call with Witkoff also included Ukrainian officials based in Miami, who have been engaged in negotiations for a third consecutive day as part of a US-led effort to broker a peace deal with Russia. “We covered many aspects and went through key points that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and eliminate the threat of a new Russian full scale invasion, as well as the risk of Russia failing to honour its promises, as has happened repeatedly in the past,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.