All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to the country after nearly 17 years in self-imposed exile in London, appealed for national unity and urged all political parties and citizens to work together to maintain law and order. Speaking briefly to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon landing, Rahman said: “This is a time of great responsibility. All must join hands to maintain law and order, ensure stability, and move the country forward. Bangladesh belongs to everyone let us build it together with peace and harmony.”