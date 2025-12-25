All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman ends 17-year stay in London, lands in Dhaka on December 25, 2025.
Calls on all parties and citizens to join hands for peace, law and order, and national progress.
Message comes amid fragile stability, communal tensions, and expectations of early elections under interim government.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to the country after nearly 17 years in self-imposed exile in London, appealed for national unity and urged all political parties and citizens to work together to maintain law and order. Speaking briefly to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon landing, Rahman said: “This is a time of great responsibility. All must join hands to maintain law and order, ensure stability, and move the country forward. Bangladesh belongs to everyone let us build it together with peace and harmony.”
Tarique Rahman, elder son of late President Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, had been living abroad since 2008, facing multiple cases including corruption and sedition charges filed during the Awami League government. His return comes in the backdrop of the August 2024 political upheaval that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of an interim government under Muhammad Yunus.
The BNP leader’s statement was seen as a conciliatory gesture aimed at de-escalating political tensions and projecting the party as a responsible force amid ongoing communal violence, economic challenges, and calls for early elections. He also thanked supporters who gathered at the airport and expressed gratitude to the interim administration for facilitating his safe return.
The arrival was marked by heavy security and large crowds of BNP activists, who chanted slogans welcoming “Tarique bhai” back home. No major incidents were reported during the homecoming.
Political analysts interpret Rahman’s call for unity as a strategic move to reposition BNP ahead of future polls, while also signalling willingness to engage constructively with the interim setup. The party has been vocal about the need for a level playing field and free elections, but Rahman’s emphasis on law and order is being viewed as a bid to distance BNP from any perception of instigating unrest.