ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

Australia’s third-Test Ashes win kept them top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings
New Zealand remain second after a dominant 2-0 series win over West Indies
South Africa close behind following three wins from four Tests; India sit mid-table
Australia have further tightened their grip on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after sealing the Ashes series with an emphatic 82-run victory over England in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval.
The win not only handed Pat Cummins’ side an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with two Tests still to play, but also strengthened Australia’s position at the summit of the WTC table. Having now won all six of their matches in the current cycle, the defending champions boast a perfect 100% points percentage (PCT).
With momentum firmly on their side, Australia remain strong favourites to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final in 2027.
New Zealand Keep Pressure On
New Zealand continue to apply pressure at the top of the standings following a 2-0 series victory over West Indies at Mount Maunganui.
The Black Caps’ campaign has been defined by commanding performances, including prolific centuries from Tom Latham and Devon Conway, and a series-clinching win in the third Test.
That success has ensured New Zealand hold on to second place in the WTC rankings, with just one drawn Test blemishing an otherwise impressive run.
South Africa Strong, India Mid-Table
South Africa sit close behind New Zealand, having won three of their four Tests in the current cycle and maintaining a strong points percentage that keeps them firmly in contention.
Further down the table, Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the mid-table positions, while India, despite playing a demanding schedule that includes nine Tests so far, find themselves lower in the standings due to mixed results.
At the bottom end of the table, England, Bangladesh, and West Indies continue to struggle for consistency, with the Three Lion’s Ashes defeat compounding their difficult WTC campaign.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|Ded
|Points
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|72
|100.00
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|8
|2
|5
|1
|2
|26
|27.08
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
The ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final will be played in June 2027 at Lord’s, London.