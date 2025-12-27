Ashes 2025-26: Melbourne Test Ends Inside Two Days, Joins Rare List In Australian Cricket History

The Melbourne Ashes Test ended inside two days, becoming Australia’s fourth two-day men’s Test and joining a rare list of the shortest completed Ashes matches

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashes 2025-26: Melbourne Test Ends Inside Two Days, Joins Rare List In Australian Cricket History
England's Jamie Smith, center right, and batting partner Harry Brook shake hands after defeating Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melbourne hosted just the fourth two-day men’s Test in Australia, ending the Ashes match on Day 2

  • The Test joined a rare Ashes list, with only seven matches in history finishing inside two days

  • The 2025 Melbourne clash ranked among the shortest completed Ashes Tests by balls bowled

The fourth Ashes Test of the 2025-26 series produced yet another riveting result at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and completed inside just two days of play. In front of a huge Boxing Day crowd, Australia’s bowlers initially thrived on a lively pitch to skittle England for 110 on Day 1 before the hosts were bundled out twice, and England chased down 175 with four wickets to spare late on Day 2.

The win was England’s first Test victory in Australia in nearly 15 years, ending an 18-match winless streak down under and preventing a whitewash in the series (which Australia still leads 3-1).

The match itself was a whirlwind from the start. Australia, sent in to bat, were dismissed for just 152, with England paceman Josh Tongue claiming a five-wicket haul, his first at the MCG since 1998, giving the tourists an early edge.

England then capitulated to 110 in their first innings before the contest swung wildly back to the home side. In Australia’s second innings, another collapse saw them dismissed for 132, setting up a modest chase. England steadied through contributions from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and debutant Jacob Bethell, reaching 178-6 off 32.2 overs to complete the victory.

Related Content
Related Content

Finishing a Test inside two days remains exceptionally rare, and even more so on Australian soil. Before this summer, there had only been three two-day men’s Tests in Australia across nearly a century, in 1931 (vs West Indies, Melbourne) and 2022 (vs South Africa, Brisbane), plus the first Ashes Test of this series at Perth in 2025. Today’s Melbourne result joins that exclusive list.

Two-Day Men’s Tests in Australia

1931 – AUS vs WI, Melbourne

2022 – AUS vs SAF, Brisbane

2025 – AUS vs ENG, Perth

2025 – AUS vs ENG, Melbourne

Test cricket’s history is also dotted with brief Ashes contests. When ordered by balls bowled, several matches stand out as among the shortest ever played:

Shortest Completed Ashes Tests (by balls)

788 – Old Trafford, 1888 (Winner: England)

792 – Lord’s, 1888 (Winner: Australia)

847 – Perth, 2025 (Winner: Australia)

852 – Melbourne, 2025 (Winner: England)

911 – Sydney, 1895 (Winner: Australia)

Ashes Tests Ending Inside Two Days

Lord’s, 1888

The Oval, 1888

Manchester, 1888

The Oval, 1890

Nottingham, 1921 (excluding rest day)

Perth, 2025

Melbourne, 2025

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War