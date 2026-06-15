Mexican Fan Apologizes After Racist Gesture Toward South Korean Creator at FIFA World Cup

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Outlook Sports Desk
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A Mexican fan apologized after a racist gesture toward a South Korean creator at the World Cup sparked backlash and led to reported professional consequences

South Korea Vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Seoul Public Viewing AP Photo
Korean fans cheer for their team as they watch a live public broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A match between South Korea and Czechia in Mexico, at a public viewing venue in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Summary of this article

  • A Mexican fan apologized after a racist gesture toward a South Korean supporter went viral during a World Cup match

  • The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with many Mexicans condemning the behavior

  • Reports say the fan was removed from his leadership role in a Jalisco engineering organization

A World Cup match in Mexico has become the center of an international controversy after a fan was caught on camera making a gesture widely regarded as racist toward East Asians. The incident occurred during South Korea’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Guadalajara and quickly gained traction online after being shared by South Korean influencer Yoon Su-jin, better known as Ino Cat.

As the clip spread across social media, thousands of users condemned the behavior, while many Mexican fans publicly distanced themselves from the individual involved. The backlash eventually led to a public apology and reportedly professional consequences for the fan at the center of the storm.

Also Check: South Korea Vs Czechia Highlights

Social media outrage follows viral stadium clip

The controversy began when Yoon uploaded footage from inside the stadium showing a spectator seated behind her making a slanted-eyes gesture before laughing. The video resonated widely online, generating intense criticism from viewers who described the act as offensive and disrespectful.

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South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu, left, celebrates with teammate Hwang In-beom after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 - (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Mexico football team posing ahead of kick-off - X/miseleccionmxEN
Mexico’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa gestures during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Australia. - AP Photo

The clip accumulated significant engagement across platforms, with users from different countries expressing solidarity with Yoon and frustration over the incident. Many Mexican commenters also joined the conversation, apologizing for the behavior and emphasizing that it did not represent the attitudes of the country's football supporters.

The timing of the controversy drew additional attention because it unfolded during one of the opening matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament expected to showcase cultural unity among nations.

Public apology and reported removal from leadership role

Following days of criticism, Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes released a public statement acknowledging the reaction generated by the video. He expressed regret over the situation and said he had reflected on the consequences of his actions.

Bernal stated that he wished to take responsibility rather than defend his conduct, adding that respect for others has always been a principle he has tried to uphold in both his personal and professional life.

Reports later indicated that he was removed from his role as president of a professional engineering organization in Jalisco. The episode has since reignited conversations about racism at major sporting events and the responsibility of fans to foster an inclusive environment during international competitions.

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