Mexican Fan Apologizes After Racist Gesture Toward South Korean Creator at FIFA World Cup

A Mexican fan apologized after a racist gesture toward a South Korean supporter went viral during a World Cup match
The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with many Mexicans condemning the behavior
Reports say the fan was removed from his leadership role in a Jalisco engineering organization
A World Cup match in Mexico has become the center of an international controversy after a fan was caught on camera making a gesture widely regarded as racist toward East Asians. The incident occurred during South Korea’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Guadalajara and quickly gained traction online after being shared by South Korean influencer Yoon Su-jin, better known as Ino Cat.
As the clip spread across social media, thousands of users condemned the behavior, while many Mexican fans publicly distanced themselves from the individual involved. The backlash eventually led to a public apology and reportedly professional consequences for the fan at the center of the storm.
Social media outrage follows viral stadium clip
The controversy began when Yoon uploaded footage from inside the stadium showing a spectator seated behind her making a slanted-eyes gesture before laughing. The video resonated widely online, generating intense criticism from viewers who described the act as offensive and disrespectful.
The clip accumulated significant engagement across platforms, with users from different countries expressing solidarity with Yoon and frustration over the incident. Many Mexican commenters also joined the conversation, apologizing for the behavior and emphasizing that it did not represent the attitudes of the country's football supporters.
The timing of the controversy drew additional attention because it unfolded during one of the opening matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament expected to showcase cultural unity among nations.
Public apology and reported removal from leadership role
Following days of criticism, Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes released a public statement acknowledging the reaction generated by the video. He expressed regret over the situation and said he had reflected on the consequences of his actions.
Bernal stated that he wished to take responsibility rather than defend his conduct, adding that respect for others has always been a principle he has tried to uphold in both his personal and professional life.
Reports later indicated that he was removed from his role as president of a professional engineering organization in Jalisco. The episode has since reignited conversations about racism at major sporting events and the responsibility of fans to foster an inclusive environment during international competitions.