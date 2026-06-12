South Korea Vs Czechia Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Son Heung-min Leads Taeguk Warriors Into Crucial Group A Clash

Fans wait in the stadium ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

South Korea begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A campaign against Czechia at the Guadalajara Stadium, with both sides eager to make a strong start. The Koreans arrive with greater World Cup pedigree, featuring experienced stars such as Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, while Czechia return to the tournament for the first time since 2006, relying heavily on striker Patrik Schick and captain Tomas Soucek. South Korea enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying campaign and have reached 11 consecutive World Cups, but recent heavy defeats in friendlies have raised questions about their consistency against elite opposition. Czechia battled through a difficult European qualification route and are expected to lean on their physicality and defensive organization. With both teams viewed as contenders to challenge Mexico for a knockout-stage berth, a tight and tactical contest is expected in this crucial opening fixture.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jun 2026, 06:42:22 am IST South Korea Vs Czechia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details! Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium

Date: Friday, 12 June

Kick-off time: 12/06/2026 – 7:30 AM (IST)

12 Jun 2026, 06:35:11 am IST South Korea Vs Czechia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in India? The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.