Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

MEX take on RSA in the opening fixture of FIFA WC 2026
The El Tri last met the Bafana Bafana in the 2010 edition
Catch the live streaming & H2H details of the fixture
South Africa will kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament with a repeat fixture of the 2010 tournament opener when they face Mexico on Thursday. The Bafana Bafana will be playing their first-ever match on Mexico soil.
Head coach Javier Aguirre will be hoping his El Tri side progress past the group stage and into the Round of 16. Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czech Republic form Group A.
These two teams last met at the 2010 World Cup wherein it ended in a 1-1 draw. Mexico will rely on their star forward Raul Jimenez whereas South Africa's Burnley forward Lyle Foster remains a key asset.
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 2
Mexico: 0
South Africa: 1
Draws: 1
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Mexico posses some unbelievable talent and coach Aguirre will have to unleash that if they are to progress beyond the Group stage. Given South Africa's inexperience on the world stage, El Tri have 69% of winning the opening fixture.
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Mexico Predicted XIs:
Rangel (GK); Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvarez, Lira, Gutiérrez; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones
South Africa Predicted XIs:
Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Kekana, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, J. Adams; Appollis, Foster, Zwane
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Stadium: Mexico City Stadium
Date: Thursday, 11 June
Kick-off time: 12/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Mexico
Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo
Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta, Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chavez.
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez
South Africa:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko