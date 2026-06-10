Mexico Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa

Mexico 5-1 Serbia Highlights, International Friendly 2026: El Tri Run Riot
Mexico's Johan Vasquez is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal against Serbia during an international friendly soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, June 4, 2026 (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Summary of this article

  • MEX take on RSA in the opening fixture of FIFA WC 2026

  • The El Tri last met the Bafana Bafana in the 2010 edition

  • Catch the live streaming & H2H details of the fixture

South Africa will kick-off their FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament with a repeat fixture of the 2010 tournament opener when they face Mexico on Thursday. The Bafana Bafana will be playing their first-ever match on Mexico soil.

Head coach Javier Aguirre will be hoping his El Tri side progress past the group stage and into the Round of 16. Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czech Republic form Group A.

These two teams last met at the 2010 World Cup wherein it ended in a 1-1 draw. Mexico will rely on their star forward Raul Jimenez whereas South Africa's Burnley forward Lyle Foster remains a key asset.

Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches: 2

  • Mexico: 0

  • South Africa: 1

  • Draws: 1

Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Mexico posses some unbelievable talent and coach Aguirre will have to unleash that if they are to progress beyond the Group stage. Given South Africa's inexperience on the world stage, El Tri have 69% of winning the opening fixture.

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Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Mexico Predicted XIs:

Rangel (GK); Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvarez, Lira, Gutiérrez; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones

South Africa Predicted XIs:

Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Kekana, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, J. Adams; Appollis, Foster, Zwane

Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico

  • Stadium: Mexico City Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 11 June

  • Kick-off time: 12/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)

Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta, Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chavez.

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez

South Africa:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko

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