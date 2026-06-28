Canada Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Les Rouges Challenge Bafana Bafana In Round Of 32 Showdown

Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: CAN, RSA Ring In The Changes
Moise Bombito, Stephen Eustaquio, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Liam Millar come in today for Luc De Fougerolles, Cyle Larin, Mathieu Choiniere and Ali Ahmed for the Canadians.
As for Bafana Bafana, Teboho Mokoena comes in for Thalente Mbatha in midfield.
Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: SA Boss Hugo Broos Says Team Is 'Ready'
“It was a hugely emotional moment – getting past the group stage for the first time,” the 74-year-old, who guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, told the AFP news agency.
“We were not good against Mexico and a little better against the Czechs. That meant we had to defeat Korea. There was enormous pressure on us, but we made it.
“We are ready for the Canadians. My team will fight for 90 minutes, and longer if necessary. Let us hope for another good result.”
Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Starting XIs Out
Canada: Crepeau (GK); Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Eustaquio, Millar, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Oluwaseyi, Buchanan
South Africa: R. Williams (GK), Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa
Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Predicted XIs
Predicted South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa
Predicted Canada: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin