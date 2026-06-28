Canada Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Les Rouges Challenge Bafana Bafana In Round Of 32 Showdown

Canada Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Check real-time updates of the CAN vs RSA FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at the Los Angeles Stadium

Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver.

Canada's Promise David (24) celebrates with teammates Nathan Saliba (25) and Jonathan David (10) during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the knockout intensity begins as tournament co-hosts Canada's "Les Rouges" clash with South Africa's "Bafana Bafana" at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium). Both nations enter this historic Round of 32 showdown having already achieved milestone tournament runs, reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their respective histories. Under manager Jesse Marsch, Canada will look to capitalize on a fervent home crowd, utilizing their high-pressing attacking depth led by star forward Jonathan David. Conversely, Hugo Broos's resilient South Africa arrive determined to spoil the party; the "Bafana Bafana" have proven their mettle with a disciplined defensive setup and the exceptional shot-stopping brilliance of captain Ronwen Williams. With a place in the Round of 16 against either the Netherlands or Morocco on the line, this first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides promise a tactical masterclass, pitting Canada’s aggressive transitional play against South Africa's gritty counter-attacking threat. Every pass and tackle will be vital in this defining encounter as both teams fight to extend their World Cup journey. Follow along for all the CAN vs RSA updates.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jun 2026, 11:48:55 pm IST Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: CAN, RSA Ring In The Changes Moise Bombito, Stephen Eustaquio, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Liam Millar come in today for Luc De Fougerolles, Cyle Larin, Mathieu Choiniere and Ali Ahmed for the Canadians. As for Bafana Bafana, Teboho Mokoena comes in for Thalente Mbatha in midfield.

28 Jun 2026, 11:34:25 pm IST Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: SA Boss Hugo Broos Says Team Is 'Ready' “It was a hugely emotional moment – getting past the group stage for the first time,” the 74-year-old, who guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, told the AFP news agency. “We were not good against Mexico and a little better against the Czechs. That meant we had to defeat Korea. There was enormous pressure on us, but we made it. “We are ready for the Canadians. My team will fight for 90 minutes, and longer if necessary. Let us hope for another good result.”

28 Jun 2026, 11:23:49 pm IST Canada vs South Africa Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Starting XIs Out Canada: Crepeau (GK); Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Laryea; Eustaquio, Millar, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Oluwaseyi, Buchanan South Africa: R. Williams (GK), Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis, Makgopa

