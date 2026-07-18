Donald Trump, China And The 2020 Election: What The Declassified Files Really Reveal About 'Stolen Election' Claims

Donald Trump claimed the documents proved China interfered in the 2020 election, but they show no evidence of changed votes.
The records describe foreign influence efforts and election security risks, not proof of widespread voter fraud.
The review found the documents do not support claims that China manipulated the 2020 election outcome.
Donald Trump presented a collection of newly declassified documents as proof that China interfered in the 2020 election and sought to undermine his failed candidacy, while claiming that Americans had been misled about the security of the country’s election infrastructure. But the records released by his administration do not show that China altered votes, manipulated election systems or changed the outcome of the presidential race.
In a primetime address from the White House, Trump described the material as a series of shocking revelations involving Chinese meddling, foreign interference and a cover-up by the “deep state.” He said the documents showed that “Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure.”
A review of the newly released intelligence reports, investigation files and correspondence by Associated Press found no evidence that China or any other foreign entity manipulated the vote in 2020 or any other year. Instead, the documents outline foreign influence efforts, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and internal intelligence debates that have been discussed for years. Many pages are heavily redacted, leaving some findings unclear, while other sections describe risks that election officials have long acknowledged.
David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, attended a White House briefing on the material before Trump’s speech and said it did not provide evidence that challenged previous assessments of election security.
“The White House promised a bombshell, and they delivered a dud,” Becker said. Despite what appeared to be a concerted effort by administration officials, ”there was absolutely nothing here that was news, nothing here that even calls into question past elections and certainly not the 2020 election.”
China’s voter data claims do not show election manipulation
Trump’s central claim was that China’s acquisition of American voter data was evidence of a wider effort to undermine the 2020 election.
“Starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files,” Trump said.
The documents discuss China’s collection of large amounts of information about Americans. However, they do not show that Beijing used voter data to alter ballots, manipulate voting systems or influence the final result of the election.
According to Associated Press, China’s collection of large amounts of data on Americans has long been established and is unrelated to any proven effort to manipulate votes or alter election outcomes. Public versions of voter files are widely available in the United States and can be bought and sold by campaigns and political parties to identify voters, decide where to focus outreach and send political mail.
The released records reveal an internal intelligence community debate about how to describe China’s actions and motives during the 2020 election cycle. One viewpoint argued that China had taken steps to “denigrate” Trump. But that assessment was not concealed; it was already reflected in the intelligence community assessment produced after the election.
The documents do not overturn previous assessments about China’s efforts to influence the political environment around the election. They show debate over how those actions should be characterised, but they do not provide evidence that China changed votes or affected the election result.
China rejected Trump’s allegations, calling them “groundless” and “entirely fabricated” and saying it has never interfered in U.S. elections and has no interest in doing so.
Claims about noncitizen voters rely on disputed records
Trump also highlighted a Department of Homeland Security investigation that he said identified hundreds of thousands of noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections.
The report claimed that more than 278,000 noncitizens were illegally registered in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada based on public records. It also claimed that another 28,000 noncitizens were found on voter rolls in 25 states using the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, system.
However, the documents do not show that any of those individuals actually voted illegally.
Associated Press reported that the data behind those claims has not been independently verified. Public records and voter databases can contain errors, including outdated information or incomplete records.
The SAVE system has also faced criticism because it has incorrectly classified some naturalised citizens as noncitizens. A federal judge has barred the use of the database in certain circumstances over concerns that eligible voters could be wrongly removed from voter rolls.
Studies have found noncitizen voting to be extremely rare. Noncitizens may also appear on some voter lists because certain local elections allow them to participate.
The existence of a name on a voter roll does not by itself prove that an illegal vote was cast.
Trump has repeatedly criticised the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him win. But one declassified 2020 document included in the release described Russia as the country that had made the most significant efforts to penetrate American election systems.
The document said Russia worked to amplify claims that Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, engaged in inappropriate behaviour involving Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed his son Hunter Biden.
“Their aim is to defeat the former Vice President and ensure the President’s victory,” the National Intelligence Council document said.
The assessment said China and Iran wanted Trump to lose. However, a chart in the document showed only Russia as having engaged in “targeting, accessing, or manipulating election processes or election-related systems.”
Associated Press noted that the documents provide additional details about foreign influence operations but do not establish that any foreign government successfully changed the outcome of the 2020 election.
Russia has continued to deny interfering in U.S. affairs.
The documents also focus on a Michigan investigation involving a group that submitted thousands of questionable voter registrations during the 2020 election cycle. The local election official did not accept the registrations and alerted authorities.
The records include heavily redacted notes from at least one FBI agent who pushed for further investigation and possible charges through 2024. Michigan Republicans later criticised the state’s Democratic attorney general for not bringing charges.
However, the case was eventually closed.
One record stated that the investigation ended “because logical investigation and/or leads have been exhausted, and the investigation to date did not identify a criminal violation or a priority threat to national security.”
Election vulnerabilities are not evidence of a stolen election
Trump said the documents revealed “shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure” that left the system open to “hacking, exploitation and foreign interference.”
The files do describe risks involving election databases, election websites and other systems that could be targeted by foreign adversaries. But those risks do not show that a foreign government used those weaknesses to change votes.
Election officials have long acknowledged that voting systems face security challenges. According to Associated Press, safeguards including physical security, equipment testing, paper ballot backups and post-election audits are used to identify errors or attempts at interference.
The documents repeatedly mention the risks associated with large databases containing voter information. But they do not show that China or any other foreign actor exploited those vulnerabilities to alter the 2020 election.
Associated Press also reported that the administration has pushed for states to adopt the SAVE system, which critics have described as a potentially vulnerable centralised federal database of voter information. Critics argue that concentrating voter data in one system could create another target for foreign adversaries.
Trump has also removed members of a bipartisan federal election commission after the group resisted his efforts to require potential voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship before registering. The commission distributes federal grants to states, oversees the testing of voting systems and maintains the national voter registration form.
The administration has also cut millions of dollars in federal funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA, which worked with state and local election officials to strengthen election security, and disbanded an FBI task force focused on foreign influence operations targeting U.S. elections.
The released documents show that foreign governments seek influence and that election systems require protection. But the material Trump presented as a “smoking gun” on China does not show that Beijing manipulated the vote or changed the outcome of the 2020 election. It shows concerns about security risks — not evidence of election fraud.