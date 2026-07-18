Tour de France 2026: Mauro Schmid Lands Stage 13, Pogacar Keeps Overall Lead

Swiss rider Mauro Schmid edged Colombian Harold Tejada in a two-way sprint to win the 13th stage of the Tour de France, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar safely kept his overall lead on Friday. With several riders closing in behind them, Schmid made the decisive move with 200 meters left and held off Tejada before lifting his front wheel at the line in celebration. Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock finished just behind in third. Pogacar’s yellow jersey group cruised in a few minutes later as the high temperatures of recent heat waves finally dropped. Four-time Tour champion Pogacar remains 3 minutes, 36 seconds ahead of two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard in the overall standings, and 4:06 ahead of Remco Evenepoel in third place. Pidcock climbed up to fourth at 4:15 behind Pogacar.

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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-Mauro Schmid
Switzerland's Mauro Schmid celebrates on the podium after winning the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-Mauro Schmid
Switzerland's Mauro Schmid celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-Mauro Schmid
Switzerland's Mauro Schmid, left, crosses the finish line ahead of Colombia's Harold Tejada, right, to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The breakaway rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The breakaway rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The breakaway rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The breakaway rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The pack rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
The breakaway rides during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France 2026 thirteenth stage cycling race highlights-
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Dole and finish in Belfort, France, Friday, July 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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