Why Karnataka's Voter Roll Revision Has Become The New Congress-BJP Political Battleground

The Congress began preparing for the exercise well before it gathered pace. Referring to deletion of voter names during similar revisions elsewhere, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told a Congress convention on June 21: "The SIR that will take place in our state is both a danger and an opportunity for us. Therefore, you must protect the right to vote." KPCC president B K Hariprasad similarly described the exercise as "a second Independence movement", saying it was aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter loses the franchise.