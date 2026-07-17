Why Karnataka's Voter Roll Revision Has Become The New Congress-BJP Political Battleground

Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision has become a political contest over voter verification, documentation and electoral strategy.
The Congress says PRCs and grassroots mobilisation will help eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls, while the BJP has questioned the legality of the state's approach.
The dispute has turned a routine electoral revision into a wider debate over voter enrolment, citizenship and electoral mobilisation.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka has become the latest political flashpoint between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, with both parties treating the Election Commission's (EC) exercise as one that could shape the state's electoral landscape ahead of local body and Assembly elections. While the Congress has turned the revision into a campaign to maximise voter enrolment and strengthen its grassroots network, the BJP has questioned the Karnataka government's decision to introduce Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), alleging that the move could facilitate the enrolment of illegal immigrants.
Although the EC maintains that the revision is being conducted according to its guidelines, the exercise has evolved into a wider contest over voter verification, documentation and electoral strategy. As The Indian Express and The Hindu have reported, the Congress sees the SIR as an opportunity to protect eligible voters and expand its organisational reach, while the BJP argues that the state's interventions raise legal and constitutional concerns.
Why Karnataka's SIR has become politically significant?
Karnataka is undertaking its first intensive revision of electoral rolls since 2002. The Indian Express reported that around 5.08 crore voters were mapped to the 2002 electoral rolls after the first phase, leaving about 46.5 lakh voters outside that initial mapping. The EC has since extended the enumeration deadline to August 8. The draft rolls will be published on August 17, objections can be filed until September 16 and the final electoral rolls are scheduled for October 19.
The Congress began preparing for the exercise well before it gathered pace. Referring to deletion of voter names during similar revisions elsewhere, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told a Congress convention on June 21: "The SIR that will take place in our state is both a danger and an opportunity for us. Therefore, you must protect the right to vote." KPCC president B K Hariprasad similarly described the exercise as "a second Independence movement", saying it was aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter loses the franchise.
The EC, however, has maintained that the process is being conducted according to its prescribed framework. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar said on July 8: "We want to assure that the (SIR) exercise is being carried out as per EC directions."
What role do Permanent Residence Certificates play?
The Karnataka government's decision to introduce Permanent Residence Certificates has emerged as the central political dispute surrounding the SIR.
As The Indian Express reported, the government issued an order on June 29 establishing "a uniform, transparent and legally sustainable framework for issuance of Permanent Residence Certificates and Domicile Certificates." The certificates are modelled on domicile certificates already used for admissions to professional education institutions in Karnataka. The EC also recognises PRCs as one of 12 documents that may be used to establish an elector's or a parent's place and date of birth during the SIR process.
The Congress argues that it is merely facilitating access to a document already recognised by the EC. Under the government order, PRCs may be issued only after local authorities verify that an applicant is a genuine permanent resident of Karnataka. Eligibility can be established through birth, long-term residence, schooling, property ownership or official records such as electoral rolls, Aadhaar and ration cards.
The BJP, however, contends that the move goes beyond voter facilitation. Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra described it as a "devious strategy", alleging that the Congress was attempting to protect illegal immigrants and its support base, The Indian Express reported.
The party has since escalated its objections by approaching Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. According to The Hindu, Leader of the Opposition R Ashok accused the government of issuing PRCs to "people from Bangladesh and other countries with an intention of 'creating a vote bank.'" He said, "The Congress is taking this step to create a vote bank ahead of the upcoming gram panchayat, zilla panchayat, and Assembly elections. The Governor has promised us that he will caution the government on this issue."
Ashok further argued: "In such a situation, the State government unilaterally attempting to assume the power to issue Permanent Resident Certificates is not only illegal but also a dangerous move that undermines the federal system."
The BJP has urged the Governor to withdraw the proposal, seek a report on whether the Union government was consulted before issuing the notification and order an inquiry into birth certificates issued through courts and Lok Adalats after the SIR began. Earlier, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje had also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking intervention to halt Karnataka's PRC initiative, The Indian Express reported.
The Congress has rejected the BJP's allegations. Referring to the National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam, Hariprasad said: "In Assam, 30 lakh people were identified through the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), out of which 21 lakh Hindus were going to be expelled. So they abandoned it there. They are saying Bangladeshis for politics. The BJP is playing a trick to abandon the real voters of India." The debate has also extended beyond Karnataka, with The Indian Express reporting that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has sought a comparable PRC mechanism in Telangana.
(With inputs from Indian Express and The Hindu)