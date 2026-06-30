Outlook Explains | Karnataka Begins SIR: What Does The Door-to-Door Voter Verification Mean For You?

Karnataka has 5.56 crore voters, of whom more than 5.09 crore are mapped. Submitting a photograph is not mandatory, but a new one is welcome if the existing image is old. BLOs can take fresh photographs using mobile phones. Those turning 18 by the qualifying date of 1 October 2026 can submit Form 6 for enrolment. Anbukkumar welcomed new voters and assured their names would be added. PTI reported similar details from the CEO's interaction with reporters.