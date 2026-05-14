EC Announces Phase 3 of Voter List Revision Across 16 States, 3 UTs

Summary of this article
The Election Commission has launched Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists across 16 states and 3 Union Territories, including Maharashtra and Delhi.
Around 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers will conduct door-to-door verification of nearly 36.73 crore voters, assisted by political party representatives.
The revision process will run from May 30 to October 14, with draft electoral rolls scheduled for publication between July 5 and October 21.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the rollout of Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 16 states and three Union Territories, including Maharashtra and Delhi.
The exercise will cover Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
With the completion of this phase, the entire country will come under the SIR process except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the EC said.
According to the poll body, more than 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house verification of around 36.73 crore electors during the enumeration process. The exercise will also involve 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties to assist during the revision.
As per the EC schedule, BLOs will carry out field visits between May 30 and October 14 across the participating states and Union Territories, while draft electoral rolls will be published between July 5 and October 21, depending on the state-wise schedule.
The Special Intensive Revision is aimed at updating voter lists by verifying eligible electors, removing ineligible entries and ensuring accuracy ahead of future elections.