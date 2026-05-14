ECI Begins Phase III Voter List Revision Across 16 States And Three UTs

Summary of this article
ECI has launched Phase III of the voter list revision exercise in 16 states and 3 UTs.
Over 3.94 lakh BLOs will verify details of 36.73 crore voters through house visits.
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be covered later.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which will be conducted in a phased manner across 16 states and three Union Territories.
The Commission said the Phase III schedule had been prepared keeping in view the use of common field machinery for the ongoing Census house-listing exercise.
With the latest phase, the SIR exercise will cover the entire country except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The poll body said the schedule for these regions would be announced later after completion of Phase II of the Census and after considering weather conditions in snow-bound and upper-reach areas.
According to the Commission, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house visits covering around 36.73 crore electors during the enumeration phase of the exercise. They will be assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.
The Commission said the revision exercise involves electors, political parties and election officials, and urged political parties to appoint BLAs at every polling booth to ensure participation and transparency during the process.
In the first two phases of the SIR exercise across 13 states and Union Territories, covering nearly 59 crore electors, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs were involved in different stages of the revision process.