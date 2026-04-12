More Than 5 Crore Names Deleted From Voter Lists Across 12 States As SIR Phase Two Concludes

The second phase covered states and UTs including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

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Deleted voters line up across Bengal as tribunals begin hearings
People, whose names were deleted from voters' lists in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, queue up to present their cases before judicial officers, ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Krishnanagar, in Nadia district. | Photo: PTI
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  • Around 5.18 crore names were removed from voter lists across 12 states and UTs during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India, reducing total voters to 45.81 crore (a 10.2% drop).

  • Over 66.88 lakh deceased voters were deleted, with the highest removals in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

  • The third phase will cover the remaining 40 crore electors across 17 states and UTs after elections conclude in key regions like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has concluded, with approximately 5.18 crore names removed across 12 states and Union Territories, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

Following the revision, the total number of registered voters now stands at 45.81 crore, marking a 10.2% reduction from previous rolls. The exercise aimed to clean up electoral data by removing duplicate, shifted, and ineligible entries.

Among the deletions, over 66.88 lakh names belonged to deceased voters. The highest number of such removals was recorded in Uttar Pradesh, where 25.47 lakh deceased electors were struck off. West Bengal followed, with 24.16 lakh deceased names removed.

The second phase covered states and UTs including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

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With the release of the final electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh, the phase has officially wrapped up. The remaining 40 crore electors will be covered in the third phase, which will span 17 states and five Union Territories, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, and the national capital Delhi, among others.

The final phase is expected to commence after the completion of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Polling has already been conducted in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 9, recording high voter turnout, while Tamil Nadu is scheduled for a single-phase election on April 23.

The SIR exercise is part of ongoing efforts by the Election Commission to ensure accuracy and integrity in electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.

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