RCB vs GT Final becomes Most-Watched IPL Match Ever As Viewership Soars To Record Level

"TATA IPL 2026 reach soared over 1.2 billion, reflecting a growth of seven per cent year-on-year. The season kept viewers glued to screens as watch-time touched 870 billion minutes. The final, which culminated in RCB lifting the trophy for a second consecutive year, delivered a viewership double, becoming the most-watched TATA IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million across screens," said a JioStar release.