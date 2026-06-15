RCB vs GT Final becomes Most-Watched IPL Match Ever As Viewership Soars To Record Level

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The final of IPL 2026 between RCB and GT, which culminated in Rajat-Patidar led side becoming champions for the second-consecutive time clocked a massive 400 million views across screens

RCB vs GT Final shatters viewership record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 clocked a record viewership of 1.2 billion, growing by seven percent year-on-year

  • The views of the final match between RCB and GT surpassed the 400-million mark

  • Meanwhile the total watch time of the season crossed a whopping 870 billion minutes

The recently-concluded edition of the IPL recorded a viewership of 1.2 billion, a seven per cent year-on-year growth, according to the official broadcaster.

RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a low-scoring final in Ahmedabad to clinch their second consecutive IPL title.

"TATA IPL 2026 reach soared over 1.2 billion, reflecting a growth of seven per cent year-on-year. The season kept viewers glued to screens as watch-time touched 870 billion minutes. The final, which culminated in RCB lifting the trophy for a second consecutive year, delivered a viewership double, becoming the most-watched TATA IPL match ever, reaching over 400 million across screens," said a JioStar release.

"The 2026 season witnessed strong growth across digital screens. Connected TV grew 22 per cent. Digital video views reached 25 billion, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. Regional language watch-time share went up by 33 per cent on digital," it added.

Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, JioStar, Sports, said, “The season-ending data is a testament to the efforts we made across platforms, with CTV’s communal experience and regional-language presentation becoming unprecedented growth drivers."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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