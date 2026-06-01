IPL 2026 Final: No RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru As Fans Celebrate Title Win Indoors

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The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

IPL 2026 Final: RCB wins
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players and their family members celebrate with the tournament trophy after the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • RCB lifted their second consecutive IPL title, beating GT by five wickets on Sunday

  • Fans will not be able to celebrate the title triumph after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city

  • The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

The passionate fans will not be able to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence with the team after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city in order to avoid the crowd frenzy, which led to last year’s deadly stampede.

The Royal Challengers lifted their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets here on Sunday.

The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The function is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan at 4.10 pm and the Governor’s residence is in close proximity to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The political function is expected to attract a massive crowd from across the state.

The ceremony, which is to be attended by several dignitaries, will also require considerable deployment of police personnel, and it will be tough for the state police department to spare men for another high-voltage function.

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In that context, the RCB management felt that it was better to adhere to the police notification, prohibiting public celebrations on city streets.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

On June 4, 2025, 11 fans were killed near Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB hastily arranged a victory parade following their maiden title win, and clearly no one wanted a repeat of that this year.

That tragic chain of events had invoked huge public outrage and the intervention of state government and judicial powers, including the High Court.

“It is highly unlikely that there will be any activities in Bengaluru. There are certain guidelines in place, and we need to stick to them,” a RCB source indicated to PTI.

Bengaluru city police on Friday had issued an advisory urging the public to avoid bursting crackers, holding road celebrations, creating disturbances or engaging in fights if RCB win the IPL final.

“We have issued an advisory asking fans not to celebrate publicly on the streets and especially not to disturb peace and security.

“We will not allow any public celebrations. If anyone wants to celebrate, they can do it indoors,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had said.

Besides, RCB top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal will have to join the Indian Test squad on Mullanpur by Wednesday ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, while others like Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (Australia), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) and Romario Shepherd (West Indies) too have upcoming national team commitments.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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