PSG Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Paris Saint-Germain's Title Celebrations

Security and fans wait for PSG's players to arrive and celebrate, the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva

1/8 Artists perform ahead of PSG's celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





2/8 PSG's players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





3/8 PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





4/8 PSG's Ousmane Dembele is thrown in the air as players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





5/8 PSG players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





6/8 Fans cheer as a giant monitor shows PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and team upon landing, during celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





7/8 PSG's fans gather the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





8/8 PSG fans celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





