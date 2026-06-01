PSG Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Paris Saint-Germain's Title Celebrations
Fresh from their Champions League final win in Budapest, Paris Saint-Germain players hit the streets of Paris wherein they paraded their trophy on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, ahead of a presidential reception at the Élysée Palace and a party at their Parc des Princes stadium. The UCL holders defeated Arsenal in the final of the Champions League on Saturday via penalty shootout.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE