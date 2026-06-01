PSG Trophy Parade: See Best Photos From Paris Saint-Germain's Title Celebrations

Fresh from their Champions League final win in Budapest, Paris Saint-Germain players hit the streets of Paris wherein they paraded their trophy on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, ahead of a presidential reception at the Élysée Palace and a party at their Parc des Princes stadium. The UCL holders defeated Arsenal in the final of the Champions League on Saturday via penalty shootout.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
PSG Trophy Parade
Security and fans wait for PSG's players to arrive and celebrate, the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
1/8
Artists perform ahead of PSGs celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.
Artists perform ahead of PSG's celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
PSG Title Celebration
PSG's players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
PSG Victory Parade
PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
PSG Victory Parade
PSG's Ousmane Dembele is thrown in the air as players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
PSG Champions League Victory Parade
PSG players celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
PSG Champions League Victory Parade
Fans cheer as a giant monitor shows PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and team upon landing, during celebrations the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
PSG Champions League Victory Parade
PSG's fans gather the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
PSG Victory Parade
PSG fans celebrate the day after winning the Champions League title, at the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories