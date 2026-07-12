India Vs England, 5th T20I: Men In Blue End Forgettable Tour With Heavy Defeat In Southampton

England completed a dominant 4-0 T20I series sweep over India with a comprehensive 56-run victory in the fifth and final match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton. After being put in to bat, the hosts piled up a mammoth 257/3, thanks to a sensational 233-run stand between Jos Buttler (131 off 64) and Harry Brook (95 off 47)* after an early wicket. Chasing a daunting 258, India showed early intent through Sanju Samson (27 off 14) and Ishan Kishan (56 off 27), while Tilak Varma added a fighting 53, but regular wickets prevented the visitors from sustaining the chase as they finished on 201/8. Adil Rashid (2/24) and Sam Curran (3/36) starred with the ball as England capped off a flawless series with another commanding performance.

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England won by 56 runs
England T20 team celebrate after winning the Championship after the international T20 Cricket match between England and India In Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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England India T20 Cricket
Jos Buttler of England, left, and Arshdeep Singh of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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India England T20 Cricket
Confusion among the batters Axar Patel of India and Arshdeep Singh of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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India England T20 Cricket Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma of India scores a six during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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England vs India 5th T20I Suryansh Shedge
Suryansh Shedge of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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England vs India: 5th T20I
Indian fans attend the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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India vs England: 5th T20I
Phil Salt of England catches the ball during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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IND vs ENG: 5th T20I match
Wicket Keeper Jos Buttler of England and Tilak Varma of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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IND vs ENG 5th T20I match Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan of India, left, during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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IND vs ENG 5th T20I match Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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IND vs ENG 5th T20I match Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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Arshdeep Singh 5th T20I India vs England
India's Arshdeep Singh bowls during the T20 international cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England. | Photo; AP/Anthony Upton
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5th T20I India vs England
England's Jos Butler, right is congratulated by teammate Harry Brook after hitting a six during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India In Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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Phil Salt IND vs ENG 5th T20I
England Phil Salt plays a shot during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India In Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
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