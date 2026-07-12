India Vs England, 5th T20I: Men In Blue End Forgettable Tour With Heavy Defeat In Southampton
England completed a dominant 4-0 T20I series sweep over India with a comprehensive 56-run victory in the fifth and final match at the Utilita Bowl, Southampton. After being put in to bat, the hosts piled up a mammoth 257/3, thanks to a sensational 233-run stand between Jos Buttler (131 off 64) and Harry Brook (95 off 47)* after an early wicket. Chasing a daunting 258, India showed early intent through Sanju Samson (27 off 14) and Ishan Kishan (56 off 27), while Tilak Varma added a fighting 53, but regular wickets prevented the visitors from sustaining the chase as they finished on 201/8. Adil Rashid (2/24) and Sam Curran (3/36) starred with the ball as England capped off a flawless series with another commanding performance.
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