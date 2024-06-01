Harry Cherrington Brook is an English cricketer who plays international cricket for England and domestic cricket for Yorkshire. Primarily a right-handed batsman, he also bowls right-arm medium pace. He made his international debut for England in January 2022. He was also part of the England Team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

In 2017, Harry made his debut for Yorkshire in the County Championship, marking the beginning of his domestic cricket journey. His performances at the domestic level caught the attention of selectors, leading to his inclusion in the England Lions squad for a tour of Australia in 2019. Subsequently, Harry was drafted into the England senior squad in 2022.

In December 2022, he made his international debut for England in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

In February 2023 he scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand in Wellington. His attacking batting style and remarkable innings of 186 runs off 176 balls earned him recognition from cricket pundits and fans.

In addition to Test cricket, Harry Brook has also played in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals for England.

Harry Brook has represented various teams in domestic cricket, including Yorkshire, Northern Superstars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2023, Harry Brook was selected to replace Jason Roy in England's Cricket World Cup squad due to Roy's back injury. Despite being a surprise omission from the provisional squad, Harry's inclusion was based on his performance in the Ashes test series against Australia. However, he faced challenges during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Harry Brook's decision to withdraw from the IPL 2024 due to personal reasons marked a setback for Delhi Capitals. This move made him the fourth England cricketer to pull out of the tournament, prompting discussions for a replacement player.